Scotland call up West Ham midfielder Andy Irving for Nations League matches

West Ham midfielder Andy Irving has been given his first Scotland call-up after being selected for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal, along with Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin and Preston centre-back Liam Lindsay.

Former Hearts player Irving, 24, has been rewarded by Steve Clarke after making three sub appearances for West Ham since joining from Austrian club Klagenfurt in the summer.

Lindsay, 28, has been a regular for English Championship strugglers Preston and has been called up as Scott McKenna drops out through injury.

Devlin, 30, has earned recognition for a strong start to the campaign with joint-Premiership leaders Aberdeen and will vie with Anthony Ralston for a right-back berth in the absence of injured trio Aaron Hickey, Ross McCrorie and Nathan Patterson.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been recalled for the first time since he was omitted from this summer’s European Championship squad after reclaiming his starting place at Hearts from Zander Clark.

Gordon, 41, became Scotland’s oldest-ever international when he won his 75th cap against Finland in June, shortly after being informed he had not made the final squad for the Euros in Germany.

He is joined by Norwich’s Angus Gunn and Dundee keeper Jon McCracken, who keeps his place after earning his maiden call-up last month.

Torino forward Che Adams returns after missing last month’s internationals, while fellow striker Lawrence Shankland keeps his place despite a difficult start to the season with Hearts.

Ryan Gauld and Ben Doak have kept their places but Tommy Conway, Connor Barron, Max Johnston and Josh Doig – all still eligible for Under-21 selection – have not been included after being involved last month.

Aston Villa captain John McGinn misses out through injury.