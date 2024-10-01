Man Utd fan Connor Roberts relishing chance to line up against De Gea for TNS

Manchester United fan Connor Roberts says it would be “extra special” to line up against David De Gea for The New Saints’ David and Goliath European tie against Fiorentina.

TNS have become the first domestic Welsh side to reach the group stage of European competition and start the six-game UEFA Conference League phase at Fiorentina – beaten finalists in the last two seasons – on Thursday.

For 31-year-old goalkeeper Roberts it is a dream come true with former United star De Gea set to don the Viola gloves after ending his year-long absence from football to sign for the Italian giants.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has revived his career at Italy’s Fiorentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m a lifelong Man United fan and it would be extra special to play against De Gea,” said Roberts, who is expected to be the busiest man at Stadio Artemio Franchi when two very different football worlds collide.

“He’s arguably one of the best shot-stoppers the Premier League has ever had. He was the best goalkeeper in the Premier League by a country mile and I’d say he probably saved United from a couple of bottom-half finishes.

“Unfortunately it didn’t finish too well for him because a new manager (Erik ten Hag) came in and wanted to go down a different direction, but football’s all about opinions.”

Roberts counts former United first-team coach Eric Ramsey – now in charge of MLS outfit Minnesota – as a good friend and has considered asking him to contact De Gea before the Florence tie.

He said: “Eric’s brother Alex is one of my closest mates and is also involved at TNS as part-time goalkeeping coach.

“I’ve also got a good relationship with Eric and I was thinking of asking him to drop De Gea a line and say ‘Listen, can you give the TNS goalkeeper five minutes at the end’?

“But I’ll definitely go and ask for his shirt at the end and maybe have a quick chat then.”

Wrexham-born Roberts’ own career has not hit the heights he dreamed of after signing for Everton aged 15 when he faced the likes of Marouane Fellaini, Tim Cahill and Yakubu in first-team training sessions.

TNS goalkeeper Connor Roberts hopes former Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay (pictured) can help get some advice from David De Gea in Florence (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Wales Under-21 international had various loan stays before spells at Cheltenham and Chester and an eventual move into the Welsh Premiership.

The highlight was a call-up to Chris Coleman’s senior Wales squad for an Amsterdam friendly against the Netherlands in June 2014.

“I couldn’t catch a ball in the warm up, I was that nervous,” said Roberts.

“I went from Wales Under-21s where I was starter over Danny Ward – who has gone on to have a fantastic career – to not being able to get a club for love or money and that was a really tough period.

“I always thought I would climb back up the ladder, but in the end it didn’t turn out that way.”

Wales Under-21 international Connor Roberts (pictured) was called into a senior squad by Chris Coleman in 2014 (Scott Heavey/PA)

Perennial Welsh champions TNS have already played eight European matches this season and Roberts accepts facing Italy striker Moise Kean and company is a far sterner test than anything experienced before.

He said: “We’ve managed to attract a bit more attention to the Welsh Premiership with our run in Europe and it’s fantastic to play a team like Fiorentina.

“Hopefully we can keep that solidity we’ve had in the European campaign. It’s a big ask, but giving the best version of ourselves is what counts.”