Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka goals earn Arsenal statement win against PSG

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka struck in the first half to hand Arsenal an impressive 2-0 Champions League win against Paris St Germain at the Emirates.

Havertz opened the scoring after 20 minutes before stand-in captain Saka doubled his side’s advantage with 10 minutes of the first half remaining.

The French champions hit the post and crossbar, but Arsenal saw out the match to secure a statement win.

Mikel Arteta stuck with the same side that secured a stoppage-time win against Leicester, while Ousmane Dembele was the notable absentee for PSG after he was sensationally axed by Luis Enrique.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was available for the Ligue 1 champions after missing the last three games with a thigh problem, and the Italy international was called into action with barely three minutes gone.

Gabriel Martinelli got the better of compatriot Marquinhos in a foot race, but Donnarumma was on hand to prevent the Arsenal winger from pulling the trigger.

Martinelli then found Riccardo Calafiori, who played in Saka. The England international cut back onto his left foot but his curling effort was just too high.

Arteta would have been encouraged by his team’s start, and the hosts soon had their breakthrough.

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal’s second goal (Adam Davy/PA)

Leandro Trossard was allowed to ghost virtually unchallenged from the halfway line to the edge of the PSG area, and his pinpoint cross was headed home by Havertz – the German undeterred by an onrushing Donnarumma. It was Havertz’s fifth goal of the season, his third in six days, and the 450th of the Arteta era.

Arteta’s former Barcelona team-mate Luis Enrique was growing increasingly agitated on the touchline, but Nuno Mendes provided Arsenal with a warning when he evaded Saka’s sliding tackle before his fine attempt thudded the bottom of David Raya’s far post.

Over on the other side of the pitch, Achraf Hakimi got the better of Calafiori and managed to squeeze in a shot from a tight angle. Raya’s legs came to the rescue for Arsenal.

PSG were growing in confidence but Arsenal then landed a sucker punch. Saka was fouled on the near-touchline and it was his free-kick which allowed the home side to double their advantage.

Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Gabriel all attempted to get a toe onto Saka’s curling set-piece but his cross evaded not only the Arsenal trio but the PSG defence too, with the ball sailing past a bamboozled Donnarumma.

Arsenal were two to the good and it all felt rather comfortable against a side that reached the semi-finals of this tournament last season.

Arteta’s men might have extended their advantage five minutes after the break.

Saka played in Trossard, whose cute flick found Havertz, with the German teeing up Martinelli on the volley. But the Brazilian’s attempt was straight at Donnarumma.

Moments later, Havertz failed to get any power on his header after Martinelli hung up an inviting cross.

PSG were seeing plenty of the ball and Joao Neves nearly pulled one back when his shot from a corner bounced off the turf, over Raya and onto the Spaniard’s crossbar.

Arsenal’s failure to retain the ball was inviting pressure, but PSG were missing Dembele’s creative spark, while Gabriel and William Saliba were standing firm at the heart of their defence, and it was Martinelli who was handed another glorious chance to make sure of the points in the 75th minute. However, his effort was tame, and comfortably saved by Donnarumma.