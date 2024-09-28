Liverpool continue fine start under Arne Slot to sit top of the Premier League

Liverpool’s impressive start under Arne Slot continued as they moved to the top of the Premier League after a 2-1 win at Wolves.

Life after Jurgen Klopp is not turning out to be too bad as Ibrahima Konate’s header and a Mohamed Salah penalty either side of Rayan Ait-Nouri’s equaliser made it five wins from six league games.

Defeat at home to Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago remains their only blip after have also winning in the Champions League and Carabao Cup in a promising beginning to Slot’s reign.

The Reds’ ascension was facilitated by Manchester City, who could only draw 1-1 at Newcastle to leave them second but level on 14 points with third-placed Arsenal after two late Gunners goals sealed a 4-2 victory over Leicester.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard appeared to have sent Arsenal on their way, but James Justin’s deflected header and brilliant volley after the interval – supported by an inspired Mads Hermansen in goal – left the hosts rocking.

However, Trossard’s volley from a corner cannoned in off Wilfred Ndidi to win it for Arsenal in the fourth minute of added time before Kai Havertz struck an even later fourth.

Anthony Gordon celebrated his impending new contract early as he struck from the penalty spot to hold the champions at St James’ Park.

The England international, who revealed before kick-off that he was close to agreeing an improved deal, made no mistake from 12 yards after being brought down by keeper Ederson to cancel out Josko Gvardiol’s first-half opener.

City began life without injured midfielder Rodri in confident fashion, but for the second time in a week had to settle for a point despite taking the lead.

Cole Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in the first half of a match during Chelsea’s 4-2 victory over Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer has now scored six times in as many games, including a wonderful free-kick in the 31st minute at Stamford Bridge after a poor piece of goalkeeping allowed Georginio Rutter a seventh-minute opener for the visitors.

Palmer tapped in Nicolas Jackson’s delivery in the 21st minute, then converted a 28th-minute spot-kick after Jadon Sancho drew the foul.

The 22-year-old completed his hat-trick with the free-kick, Brighton only able to claw one more back through Carlos Baleba three minutes later.

Palmer was not content with three, however, and blasted his effort first-time towards the near post past Bart Verbruggen for a fourth in the 41st minute as Albion slumped to their first defeat of the season.

Raul Jimenez’s controversial penalty clinched Fulham a 1-0 win at the City Ground and halted Nottingham Forest’s unbeaten Premier League start.

Jimenez converted his 50th goal in England’s top flight early in the second half after a lengthy VAR check, which ended with referee Josh Smith viewing the pitch-side monitor.

Brentford raced into the Premier League record books but still only had a point to show for it after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

The Bees went ahead after only 37 seconds through Bryan Mbeumo to become the first team to score in the first minute of three consecutive matches.

But, just like in the previous two games, they were unable to hold on to their early lead and Tomas Soucek grabbed a second-half equaliser for the Hammers.

Dwight McNeil’s two goals secured Everton’s first win of the season after a rare comeback as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Trailing to Marc Guehi’s early goal, the game swung in the space of nine minutes at the start of the second half.

Just 77 seconds after the restart McNeil curled home from 25 yards after Ashley Young intercepted a pass deep in Palace territory before firing past Dean Henderson after bringing down a cross from half-time substitute Jack Harrison.