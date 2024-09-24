Steve Smith and Alex Carey half-centuries put Australia in strong position

Alex Carey’s unbeaten half-century piled the pressure on England as Australia surged to 304 for seven as they looked to wrap up the Metro Bank ODI series with a third straight win.

Carey, whose form fell off a cliff after his role in last summer’s controversial Ashes run-out of Jonny Bairstow, followed his decisive knock of 74 last time out with a transformative 77 not out at Chester-le-Street.

England, who have lost 10 of their last 14 ODIs dating back to last year’s miserable World Cup campaign, appeared to be holding their own when they had the tourists at 200 for five off 40 overs but failed to finish the job.

Harry Brook’s England have it all to do (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Perhaps lacking an extra seam option they found their resources stretched as they leaked 104 off the last 10 overs and 55 off the final four.

Steve Smith had earlier anchored the first half of the innings with 60, but it was Carey’s 65-ball salvo that took the game away from England.

Brydon Carse had earlier been the pick of the home attack, underserved by figures of one for 55.

England’s luck appeared to be in when Australia’s team-sheet dropped without the names of Travis Head and Adam Zampa – arguably their most dangerous batter and bowler laid low by soreness and illness respectively.

And when Harry Brook won the toss they started confidently. Jofra Archer had Matt Short caught on the fine leg boundary as he over-committed against a 92mph bouncer, leaving Mitch Marsh and Smith to settle for a modest 41 for one in the powerplay.

England soon had a second through Carse, who bested Marsh with a beauty. Full and swinging towards the off stump, it was too dangerous to be left alone and too good not to take the edge.

Brydon Carse, left, celebrates after removing Mitch Marsh with a beauty (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A stand of 84 from 96 balls between Smith and Cameron Green gave the innings backbone but England kept a tight enough grip on the boundary count to force errors – Green (42) falling for a trap at short mid-on off Jacob Bethell and Marnus Labuschagne gifting his wicket to to Will Jacks for nought with an ugly paddle-sweep.

But the arrival of Carey signalled a change of tone. He refused to let Bethell settle into a spell, hitting the young all-rounder out of the attack with a swift counter-attack and welcoming the return of Archer by hustling through a rare all-run four.

Smith might have fallen attempting to up the ante – Carse diving full length to give Archer a second success – but Australia were on the charge. With Glenn Maxwell (30 off 25) and Aaron Hardie (44 off 26) at Carey’s side, the runs kept flowing as England’s discipline faltered with the ball and in the field.

Carse’s last over shipped 12, Liam Livingstone’s first went for 14 and Archer saw his last two at the death rinsed for 31, leaving England with plenty to do to avoid a hat-trick of defeats against the old enemy.