Emiliano Buendia savours ‘special night’ as captain helps Aston Villa through

Emiliano Buendia hailed a special night after scoring his first goal since March 2023 as Aston Villa reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win at Wycombe.

Winger Buendia, who missed the whole of last season through injury, headed the opener before Jhon Duran tucked away a penalty to see off League One Wanderers, who hit a late consolation through Richard Kone.

“It is a really special night, to come back to play again for this club,” the Argentinian, who captained Villa, told Sky Sports.

“It is my fourth season here, to have the captain’s armband and to help the team with a goal and get through to another round is an amazing feeling.”

Villa may be facing mighty Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week, but first was a tricky trip to leafy Buckinghamshire to face a side renowned for their cup exploits, including a semi-final appearance in this competition back in 2007.

Their manager, Matt Bloomfield, played in that two-legged meeting with Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea, with Wanderers drawing the home leg before going down 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, Villa boss Unai Emery made 10 changes from the side which started the 3-1 win over Wolves on Saturday, with midfielder Amadou Onana the only survivor.

Duran, who has scored in four of his five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, almost marked his first start of the campaign with a goal inside the opening 60 seconds. The Colombian raced on to a perfectly-weighted pass from Leon Bailey only to sidefoot his shot wide.

Wycombe made it to half-time unscathed but were breached 10 minutes into the second half when teenage debutant Kadan Young, urged on by Emery in front of the dug-out, beat his man to reach the byline.

Young’s cross was deflected into the air and Buendia managed to adjust his body and guide a looping header over Ravizzoli and into the far corner.

It was one year, six months and three days since his last Villa goal and the Argentinian was congratulated by all his delighted team-mates.

Villa doubled their lead when Declan Skura bundled over Duran, with Wycombe aggrieved at the decision, and the striker tucked away the penalty with five minutes remaining.

It was just as well for the Premier League side after Kone broke clear in stoppage time to pull one back with the last kick of the match.

“The main emotion is pride of the performance of the players,” said Bloomfield.

“There’s also a mixture of frustration and disappointment. I’ve watched the penalty back. It’s tough for referees overall but we just come out of it slightly aggrieved.

“But he’s been given a decision to make and it’s tough for referees when the players fall the way (Duran) did tonight.”