I’m truly sorry – Heather Knight apologises for historical ‘blackface’ photo

England captain Heather Knight has been reprimanded and given a suspended £1,000 fine after a historical photograph of her in ‘blackface’ emerged on social media.

Knight, set to lead England at next month’s T20 World Cup, says she is “truly sorry” for conduct that was deemed “racist and discriminatory” by Cricket Discipline Commission adjudicator Tim O’Gorman.

However, O’Gorman accepted there was no racist or discriminatory intent by Knight, who was 21 when the image was taken at sports-themed fancy dress party at a cricket club in Kent in 2012.

Knight, whose fine has been suspended for two years, said in a statement: “I’m truly sorry for the mistake I made in 2012. It was wrong and I have long regretted it.

“Back then, I simply was not as educated as to the implications and consequences of my actions as I have become since. There was no ill-intent meant.

“Whilst I can’t change the past, I am passionate and committed to using my platform to promote inclusivity across the game, ensuring underrepresented groups are afforded the same opportunities and fulfilment within the game as I have.”

Knight did not put the picture on Facebook, but rather it was posted on another person’s account, while she promptly accepted the charges brought last month, showed remorse and apologised for her conduct.

Her punishment also takes into account the fact she did not have any education about the issues involved in posing for such a photo at the time and the work she undertakes to promote diversity and inclusion.

O’Gorman’s judgement said: “At a ‘sports stars’ themed party in 2012, Ms Knight appeared in a photo in fancy dress with blackface. This, I find, was racist and discriminatory conduct.

“(But) I find and accept that there was no racist or discriminatory intent in the blackface itself.

“It is accepted that Ms Knight did not herself post the photograph on any social media platform, has no power to delete the photo and has no power to control how it has been posted (or might be posted in future).

“I consider that it is inappropriate and unnecessary to require a further apology.”

Knight’s team-mate Danni Wyatt-Hodge was reprimanded two years ago for charges relating to ‘blackface’ from an Instagram post in 2013.

Heather Knight has been England captain since 2016 (Nigel French/PA)

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould said: “Heather recognises this was a serious error of judgment which took place more than 10 years ago and has rightly apologised.

“As a public figure and leader, Heather has worked tirelessly to foster a more inclusive and equitable future for cricket.

“She has championed initiatives to promote diversity and strongly advocated for marginalised communities. She has shown herself to be a positive role model.

“While we cannot change the past, we can certainly learn from it. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing work to combat racism and discrimination.

“We remain committed to fostering a culture of respect, inclusivity, and belonging for all.”