Barclays agrees ‘record multi-year investment’ into top English women’s football

Title sponsor Barclays and the new company overseeing the top two tiers of English women’s football have agreed to the biggest deal in the history of the domestic women’s game.

The PA news agency understands the renewed investment, covering both the Women’s Super League and Championship, is in the region of £45million across three years starting from 2025.

This is the first season the WSL and Championship have moved out from under the FA umbrella, operating under a new, independent, club-owned company called Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL).

WPLL CEO Nikki Doucet said: “Barclays has been a leading light when it comes to supporting women’s football, and they become a founding partner for WPLL as we embark on a transformational journey to grow the game.

“This record multi-year investment demonstrates long-term commitment and is important because it provides positive endorsement for what we are trying to accomplish.”

The new deal also sees the bank double its previous financial commitment.

When Barclays became title sponsor of the Women’s Super League in 2019, it was the biggest investment ever made by a brand into women’s sport in the UK.

The WSL has experienced significant growth since, especially in the wake of the Lionesses’ triumph at Euro 2022.

According to Barclays data, the league now attracts 3.2 million followers, with average attendance at matches up 283 per cent since the 2021-22 season.

The bank has also renewed its partnership with the Premier League, remaining official banking partner until 2029, and extended its partnership with the Football Association for a further three years to 2028, continuing its support for the Barclays Girls’ Football School Partnerships programme.

To celebrate the renewal, 14 mascots from the leagues descended on Barclays headquarters to personally ‘sign, seal and deliver’ the deal in a ‘mockumentary’-style video featuring former England striker and Barclays ambassador Ian Wright.

League mascots gathered at Barclays headquarters to “sign” the new deal (Barclays handout/PA)

Wright said: “We constantly talk about the sustainability of women’s football and the need for increased investment and long-term partners to truly accelerate the growth.

“This investment is exactly what’s needed to not only continue the growth but to ensure the game is sustainable for future generations.”