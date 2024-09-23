Anthony Joshua says his ‘rollercoaster journey’ in boxing is far from over

Anthony Joshua insists his career is “far from over” following his fifth round knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Joshua was aiming to become a three-time world champion by claiming the IBF world heavyweight title but instead suffered a damaging setback – the fourth of his career – after he was knocked out in front of a record-breaking official attendance of 98,128.

The 34-year-old was floored four times by Dubois, including once in the first round, and many people called for Joshua to retire afterwards.

But Joshua released a video on X on Monday afternoon insisting his journey in boxing is not over yet, with a potential rematch with Dubois as well as another all-British clash with Tyson Fury options in the future.

He said: “We came up short but we have got to look at the positives and that’s the perspective we have to have, a positive one, always.

“Look at what we’ve achieved in the space of 11 years, it’s phenomenal and I want to thank every single one of you that’s been riding with me.

“What a rollercoaster journey, but do you know what the problem is? It is far from over yet.

“We’ve done it once, we’ve done it twice, doing it a third time hasn’t been easy but I believe it is something I can achieve. It’s about making the right steps forward, working hard, improving and it has to come from here (heart) more than anything.

“It’s only been a day but I know when I sit back I know I’ve got a lot of this (heart), thanks for your support, thanks for being on this rollercoaster journey with me.

“Keep your seatbelts tight because deep down in here I know we have a lot more to bring to this game. British Boxing I appreciate you and let’s rise up together, let’s go.”