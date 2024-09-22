‘Hot property’ Daniel Dubois out to avenge Usyk defeat with dad in his corner

Daniel Dubois aims to avenge his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk after being swept to a stunning victory over Anthony Joshua by the encouragement of his dad.

Dubois defended the IBF world heavyweight title awarded to him when Usyk vacated in June with a devastating fifth-round knockout at Wembley that has catapulted him into the boxing stratosphere.

Big fights await the dynamite-fisted 27-year-old Londoner who defied expectations by overwhelming Joshua, with promoter Frank Warren revealing the vital role his father played by being in the corner.

Anthony Joshua was knocked down four times by Daniel Dubois (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Dubois could be seen looking over to his dad for reassurance in the first round moments before detonating the overhand right that dropped Joshua and left him on shaky foundations for the rest of the contest.

Dave, who homeschooled his son and started him boxing, has become a permanent fixture in the corner since Warren sensed his presence and instructions would inspire Dubois when he was under fire against Jarrell Miller in December.

“The lightbulb moment for me was when I saw him look out of the ring in the third or fourth round against Miller,” Warren said.

“I knew he wanted his dad’s voice and that’s what happened. His dad is his mentor. The dad basically relayed the instructions of his trainer Don Charles and suddenly Daniel was up and running.

“If I’m talking to you and you’re not listening, I’ll get someone else to tell you. That’s what we did. It’s not rocket science.”

WBC, WBA and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk was ringside to watch the fight (Bradley Collyer/PA)

With the influence of his dad now successfully harnessed, Dubois went on to stop Miller to launch an impressive three-fight winning streak that culminated in Saturday’s seismic upset of Joshua in front of a record 98,128 crowd at Wembley.

“It was my night. Thanks to my dad for pushing me on. I thank God, my family and my father for getting me to this point,” Dubois said.

“I feel great, we did what we came to do and we got the job done. I wasn’t going to be denied. I really feel like the champ now and I want to keep this train running.

“Everyone said I would get knocked out but I did the business and proved everyone wrong. This is just the start for me.”

Dubois is ready to “put my wrongs right” as he looked to future opponents, a reference to his disappointing ninth-round knockout by Usyk a year ago.

A clash to become undisputed world champion against the winner of Usyk’s rematch against Tyson Fury on December 21 will be the top priority, although Warren concedes a Dubois v Fury would be a “very awkward situation” gives he promotes both fighters.

“Daniel has announced himself on the world stage and is now the hottest property now in boxing,” Warren said.

“He will go where the money is and there are some big fights there for him. You never see him in a boring fight – he’s an exciting heavyweight.

“We will see what happens in December but there are loads of options. The heavyweight division is so loaded.

“Anything is on the table. We will see what is the best for Daniel. We are in the Daniel Dubois business. I think he beats everyone.”