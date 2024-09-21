Harry Kane becomes highest-scoring Englishman in Bundesliga history

Harry Kane became the highest-scoring Englishman in Bundesliga history as Bayern Munich thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 to extend their lead at the top.

Kane struck Bayern’s third goal from the edge of the area – his 41st in 36 league appearances for the club – after Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala had given them a two-goal half-time lead.

Former Crystal Palace forward Olise notched his second before Serge Gnabry completed the rout, while Kane’s effort lifted him above Jadon Sancho, who scored 40 league goals for Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern have now won their first four league games under boss Vincent Kompany.

Freiburg made it three wins out of four to climb into the top three after Vincenzo Grifo’s double helped them to a 3-0 win at Heidenheim.

Eintracht Frankfurt made it three straight wins as they defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 at home and Union Berlin moved up to fourth after a 2-1 home win against Hoffenheim.

Holstein Kiel registered their first Bundesliga point after Japan striker Shuto Machino’s late equaliser secured a 2-2 draw at Bochum.

Real Madrid hit back from behind to beat Espanyol 4-1 at the Bernabeu Stadium to climb to within a point of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, who play at Villarreal on Sunday.

Thibault Courtois’ second-half own goal gave Espanyol a shock lead against the run of play, but Real responded through Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe’s late penalty.

Osasuna maintained their impressive start to the season, sealing their third league win, 2-1 at home against Las Palmas, who are winless after six league matches.

Real Valladolid were held 0-0 at home by Real Sociedad – both sides are without a win in their last five – and Valencia registered their first victory of the season, 2-0 at home against Girona, to climb off the foot of the table.

Both Juventus and Napoli missed the chance to go top of Serie A after playing out a goalless draw at the Allianz Stadium.

After a game of few scoring chances, Napoli sit third, one point behind early pace-setters Torino, while Juve are a point behind in fourth after their third league draw this season.

Antoine Hainaut’s stoppage-time header snatched Parma a 2-2 draw at Lecce – home defender Frederic Guilbert and the visitors’ Matteo Cancellieri were both sent off in the second half – and Venezia notched their first win of the season, 2-0 at home against Genoa.

Reims halted Paris St Germain’s 100 per cent start to the season by holding the Ligue 1 leaders to a 1-1 home draw.

Japan forward Keito Nakamura’s early strike gave Reims an interval lead before Ousmane Dembele’s second-half equaliser.

M’Bala Nzola’s stoppage-time equaliser clinched Lens a 1-1 draw at Rennes and Strasbourg hit back from 2-0 down to secure a 3-3 draw at Lille, who salvaged a point thanks to Jonathan David’s late spot-kick.