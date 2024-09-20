Newcastle are striving to close the gap on Man City and Arsenal – Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle cannot compare themselves to Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal as they attempt to climb to the top of the table.

Despite the Magpies failing to find their best form and with relations behind the scenes still somewhat frosty after a bruising summer transfer window, they could reach the summit on Saturday courtesy of victory at Fulham, with the current top two meeting the following day.

But asked how far away his team is from City and the Gunners, head coach Howe said: “I don’t see how we can compare ourselves to them currently.

“But the aim is to get there, the aim is to close the gap every day, every week. That is what we are working towards.

“That has to be our aim, our longer-term aim and short-term aim, and that is what I am trying to work towards.”

The Magpies’ unbeaten start to the season has been achieved largely through hard graft and character, with the flowing football which has characterised much of Howe’s reign to date yet to materialise on a consistent basis.

However, he will not allow himself to be carried away by a return of 10 points from a possible 12 and the chance with which that has presented them this weekend.

He said: “There can always be an over-reaction to both ways at this stage of the season. If you start poorly, there can be an over-reaction, and if you start well, there can possibly be an over-reaction too.

“For us, it’s about just staying very calm and trying to win every game we play. The next game is always the focus.

“It would be nice for us (going top). It’s a great motivation for us this weekend. Of course, it means nothing because it’s so early, but that’s where we want to be.”

Howe’s comments came as speculation over his relationship with sporting director Paul Mitchell refused to go away a week after the former Bournemouth boss defended the club’s transfer record in the wake of Mitchell’s suggestion that their recruitment policy before his arrival had not been fit for purpose.

Howe declined to reveal whether or not the pair had spoken this week, but asked how unified the club is, he said: “I think the club is unified. I don’t see any issues.

“It depends where you’re talking about that unification, but the unification between me, the players, the supporters and the board is really strong.”

Meanwhile, Howe confirmed star striker Alexander Isak is a doubt for the trip to Craven Cottage after suffering eye and foot injuries at Wolves, and England international Anthony Gordon is standing by to play centrally if required.

The 46-year-old said: “It was a strange one with his eye. The ball just grazed his eye and we felt at that time, that was the main reason for him coming off the pitch. Then he had a knock to his foot as well, so he’s got a combination of the two.”