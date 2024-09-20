Arne Slot does not feel fixture list has contributed to Alisson hamstring injury

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot does not believe their fixture list so far is anything out of the ordinary so has not contributed to goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s potential absence this weekend.

The Brazil international has a hamstring issue which he has been carrying for some time and was aggravated during the midweek Champions League win over AC Milan.

Alisson, who has played every match for club and country this season after featuring at the Copa America in the summer, spoke ahead of that game about his concerns surrounding the increased workload players are facing with the expansion of major competitions like the Champions League.

Ahead of the visit of Bournemouth, Liverpool’s third match of seven in 22 days, Slot said he did not believe the demands of the campaign were currently unusual and the only significant difference between England and Europe’s other major leagues was the festive fixture list.

“In Holland we also have Eredivisie, so we (Dutch teams) also play games at the weekend and also play Champions League and Europa League so we also play in the week,” he said.

“There is only one difference and that is the upcoming week when we play the League Cup so until now I’ve not seen anything I wasn’t used to at my former club.

“The Premier League has four extra games compared to the Eredivisie and also the League Cup, that’s the main difference, but from the start until now I think we have played as many games as my former club and hat’s not an issue for me.

“But the main difference between the Premier League and every other league in Europe – and you all know – is we have to play during Christmas and new year. In those moments that is the biggest difference between this league and all the other leagues.

“AC Milan had to play the weekend, they have to play Tuesday and they will also play the weekend.

“But the strength of the league, the quality of the league, the quality of Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth that is much higher than if you play an Eredivisie team that doesn’t play for the top-six positions. That is where it makes a difference.”

Alisson’s comments on Monday about the increasingly congested schedule and how it was impacting players, who he complained were never consulted about the additional workload, were followed the next day by Manchester City midfielder Rodri suggesting the players were ready to go on strike over the issue.

“What we want is to give our best for the football, if you are tired you cannot compete at a high level,” Alisson said in the San Siro.

“I want to give my best in all the games I play but we need a solution. It does not look like we are close to a good solution for football’s sake and players’ sake.”

At the time Slot was more diplomatic in regards to the world football calendar but is now facing up to the prospect of losing a goalkeeper who has conceded just two goals in five appearances.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has shared his thoughts on fixture congestion (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

“Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today and if he can’t, probably won’t play. He has a slight issue with one of his muscles,” he added.

“We wonder if this game tomorrow is coming too early or not. He didn’t take it from the Milan game, it happened a bit before, but after Milan game but after he felt it more,

“Now we have to wait and see if he is ready to be in goal tomorrow of wait a few extra days.”