Manchester United to consult fans on Old Trafford regeneration options

Manchester United are to survey supporters about the future of Old Trafford in the first phase of fan consultation about their ambitious regeneration project.

The Red Devils are looking at options to redevelop the current stadium at a cost of around £1billion or build a new one on adjacent club-owned land for an outlay in the region of £2billion.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe favours a new ground and the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, set up in February, is understood to have centred its discussions on building a new 100,000-capacity stadium rather than redeveloping the existing ground.

The Lord Coe-chaired task force, which features club representatives, former United defender Gary Neville and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, is expected to deliver its final recommendations by the end of the year.

As part of the process, United have announced a fan survey will be sent via email on Friday to season ticket holders, members and executive club members to ensure supporters’ views “are at the heart of plans for the future of Old Trafford and the regeneration of the Trafford Wharfside area”.

United chief operating officer Collette Roche said: “We want to hear from as many fans as possible during this process to ensure we can capture all their views and understand what our supporters want from a world-class stadium in the future.

“This important survey is the first stage of our wider consultation with fans and will be followed by a series of focus groups and town hall meetings to make sure fan voice is at the heart of our decision-making process.”

United say “the survey will cover fans’ current matchday experience, what they want their future experience to include and ask their views on new build and renovation options”.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe favours a new stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Those contacted have until October 6 to complete the form before the club seeks the views of residents and the wider community.

Former United captain and task force member Neville said: “Old Trafford has evolved throughout its history and it’s clear we are at a point where it has to change again to ensure that Manchester United has a world-class stadium befitting the world’s greatest club and the world’s greatest fans.

“Old Trafford should be a stadium that the Manchester United fan base can take pride in, so I urge the fans to complete the survey, and participate in the wider consultation, to help shape the Task Force feasibility work and ultimately inform the club’s final decision on the stadium’s future.”