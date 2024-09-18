Man City thrash Paris FC despite missing Khadija Shaw with visa issue

Vivianne Miedema netted a debut goal and Jess Park scored twice as Manchester City brushed off Khadija Shaw’s unintended absence to thrash Paris FC 5-0 in their season-opening Champions League qualifier.

City’s hopes of reaching the group stage for the first time in four seasons got off to a rocky start when it emerged that Shaw had not obtained the necessary visa to travel for the first leg – reportedly due to a late application – but things went more smoothly on the field.

Miedema, a huge summer signing from rivals Arsenal, took just 36 minutes to open her account for Gareth Taylor’s side and Park added a second two minutes later.

Mary Fowler continued the scoring after half-time, Park grabbed her second just before the hour mark and Chloe Kelly stepped off the bench to render the second leg moot.

The PA news agency understands no further hiccups are expected when it comes to Shaw’s visa situation for away games and last year’s WSL player of the season will now begin her partnership with Miedema against the latter’s former club on Sunday.

City were slightly slow to get started, with a couple of loose touches allowing the lively Clara Mateo into the game. But Mateo was also short of sharpness, giving new City goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita an easy save early on before seeing Alex Greenwood shut down her second chance.

The opening half-hour was short on inspiration despite City looking comfortable but, once the deadlock was finally broken, City ran in two goals back-to-back.

Miedema had made little impression but seized her first opportunity, sniffing out Park’s pass and slamming home on the half-volley to begin her three-year deal in style.

Park went from creator to finisher moments later, popping up at close range from the corner of another debutant, Aoba Fujino, to double the lead. It could have been three before the break but Fujino only had herself to blame after being teed up in return by Miedema.

Taylor sniped a third four minutes after the restart, dispossessing goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and converting unchallenged, and Park was just as alert when Lauren Hemp’s effort was parried back into her path.

Miedema was among a handful of substitutions as Taylor shuffled his deck in the closing stages and one of the replacements, Kelly, completed the rout by latching on when Hemp’s shot cannoned off the post.

Next week’s return fixture can already be chalked up as a near formality, allowing the club to begin making plans for a full European campaign.