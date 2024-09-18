How the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games might look

Glasgow is poised to host a scaled-down Commonwealth Games in 2026 after stepping in following last year’s withdrawal by the Australian state of Victoria.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what we can expect.

How many sports will there be?

Former track cycling star Laura Kenny hopes non-Olympic sports will be given consideration by the organisers of Glasgow 2026 (John Walton/PA)

Glasgow is planning for 10 sports, including athletics and swimming which the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has made mandatory.

Discussions on the other sports that will make the cut will continue over the next week or so, Commonwealth Games Scotland chair Ian Reid has said, although given the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome is one of the venues, you would think track cycling is probably a safe bet.

However, one of that sport’s stars, Laura Kenny, told the BBC on Wednesday that she hopes consideration will be given to non-Olympic sports such as netball and squash, where the Commonwealth Games has always been instrumental in providing a global stage.

Para sport is also considered a critical part of the Games by Glasgow organisers and at least half the sports will have an integrated para programme, potentially considerably more than half depending on the final sports selected.

Might we see new sports or events?

T20 cricket made its bow at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Adam Davy/PA)

The feeling is that with less than two years to prepare, the appetite for risk-taking with new sports and formats may not be too great.

T20 cricket made its debut at Birmingham 2022, while the 3X3 basketball proved a popular draw with crowds.

How many venues will there be?

The Scotstoun Stadium is one of four venues which will host events at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (Lynne Cameron/PA)

The 10 sports will take place across four venues – Scotstoun Stadium, the Scottish Events Campus, the Emirates Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and the Tollcross swimming centre.

How is it being funded?

Reid says he is “confident” no public money will be needed to stage the Games. The CGF has made £100million available from its settlement with Victoria, while Commonwealth Games Australia has also contributed money from the same source, citing the importance of the Commonwealth Games to its country’s athletes. Reid said there is also “significant contingency” in the agreement with the CGF.

What happens next?

The sports are set to be finalised and formal contracts signed with the CGF over the next fortnight. Dates for the Games have not been confirmed but are anticipated to be similar to the 2014 event hosted by Glasgow, which ran across 11 days from late July to early August.