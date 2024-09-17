Saints eye repeat, big names gone, derby in Cardiff – Premiership talking points

The 2024-25 Gallagher Premiership season promises to be another blockbuster campaign full of twists and turns.

Last season’s finalists Bath and Northampton meet on opening night in the west country, while much is anticipated from new Premiership faces like Gloucester’s Wales half-backs Gareth Anscombe and Tomos Williams, Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu at Sale and Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of the new campaign.

All-conquering Saints?

Northampton will be aiming to achieve what only three clubs have managed in Premiership rugby’s 27-year existence – successfully defend the title. Saints were worthy champions last term, playing a thrilling brand of rugby that saw them finish top after the regular 18-game campaign before beating semi-final opponents Saracens and then Bath at Twickenham. Saracens, Leicester and Wasps all won league silverware at least two seasons in a row, and although it is a demanding task, Saints look well placed to mount another major challenge under the impressive direction of a coaching team led by Phil Dowson and Sam Vesty.

Bears roaming in Wales

Premiership history will be made when a league game takes place in Wales. Bristol Bears have moved their west country derby against Bath in May from Ashton Gate to Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium. It would be no surprise to see a full house for the fixture, which could prove a key game in the title play-off race. Two Premiership encounters have taken place in the United States – London Irish met Saracens in New York in 2016, while Saracens tackled Newcastle in Philadelphia 18 months later – and the home of Welsh rugby will become a new staging post for a competition that has previously stopped off at English venues such as Twickenham, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and St James’ Park.

Big names a tough act to follow

Former Saracens star Owen Farrell has departed the Gallagher Premiership (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Premiership will unfold this season without many familiar faces, players who have excelled across numerous campaigns. Saracens minus France-based trio Owen Farrell, Billy and Mako Vunipola could take some getting used to, while Manu Tuilagi has left Sale Sharks for Bayonne, Courtney Lawes is now at Brive after close to 300 games for Northampton, Kyle Sinckler has departed Bristol and powerful South Africans Andre Esterhuizen and Jasper Wiese will no longer pummel opposition defences in the colours of Harlequins and Leicester, respectively. The competition will undoubtedly continue to thrive and move on at pace, but the landscape has changed.

Cheika’s Leicester challenge

Leicester’s appointment of Australian Michael Cheika as their new head coach could prove a master-stroke. The Tigers, nine-time Premiership champions, finished eighth last season to continue a rollercoaster ride over the past five years. During that time, Leicester won a league title, but were also outside the top five on three occasions. Former world coach of the year Cheika took Australia to the 2015 World Cup final and won a European crown with Leinster, and his no-nonsense approach appears just what Tigers need in their quest to roar consistently once more.

Can Diamond make Newcastle sparkle?

Consultant director Steve Diamond will look to revive Newcastle’s fortunes (Richard Sellers/PA)

The statistics make for grim reading. The last four domestic campaigns have seen Newcastle lose 62 of their 84 Premiership games, including all 18 last term. They propped up the final league table in 2023 and 2024, and most bookmakers confidently expect them to complete an unwanted hat-trick. In consultant rugby director Steve Diamond, though, they have a vastly-experienced figure who knows the Premiership better than most. The challenge is huge, but Diamond is not one to run in the opposite direction. The Falcons’ aim is to ruffle a few feathers, and if they can effect a fortress mentality at Kingston Park, those elusive victories might start to arrive.