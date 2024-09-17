Everything has been leading to this – Jonas Eidevall ready for big week

Jonas Eidevall insists Arsenal are ready to test themselves across multiple competitions as Champions League action resumes ahead of opening weekend of the Women’s Super League.

Arsenal play Hacken in Eidevall’s native Sweden on Wednesday night in the Champions League, then host Manchester City for their WSL curtain-raiser at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners were shocked by Paris FC in last season’s Champions League qualifying round and are now looking to secure their place in the group stage with success in their two-leg round-two match-up with the second-placed Damallsvenskan side.

Eidevall said: “We knew this period was going to be busy. Everything we have done in pre-season has been leading up to this point, to be able to deal with this period.

“We’re experienced, we’re a skilled organisation in travelling with the logistics, so this is really business time for us, where we put everyone’s competence into the hot seat, and we look forward to weeks like this.

“It’s exciting weeks, it’s exciting to be here, to be so close to going into the group stage of the Champions League.

“It’s exciting to be going to the Emirates in a week to play against Manchester City, but we need to keep our focus on the day-by-day activity.”

The contest is a quick return trip home for Swedish forward Rosa Kafaji, who only joined Arsenal in mid-August from the very Hacken side she will now be suiting up against.

Fellow Gunners forward Stina Blackstenius also played for Wednesday night’s opposition before her London move in 2022, but their boss and compatriot played down suggestions it was a particularly special occasion for the trio.

Eidevall – who in Gothenburg took a number of questions in his mother tongue – said: “The boring answer is that we go from game to game to game and of course there are always some emotions.

“I think all of us from Sweden think it’s nice to come here and be able to show the team this country, and of course it’s a little bit special for both Rosa and Stina that have played for (Hacken).”

Arsenal forward Rosa Kafaji in action for Hacken last season (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Arsenal boss was more effusive when asked about the road ahead, and the opportunity to get the season off to a triumphant start.

He added: “I think if you don’t like this you probably shouldn’t be in professional football.

“This is when it comes to the margins. Of course everyone feels a little bit of pressure.

“For me, that’s not a negative thing. That’s a positive. I think it’s a necessity for high performance.

“We’re really looking forward to playing exciting games.”