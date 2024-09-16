The sporting weekend in pictures
The United States reclaimed the Solheim Cup, England Red Roses defeated New Zealand at the Allianz Stadium and Erling Haaland kept on scoring.
Nottingham Forest secured their first victory at Anfield since 1969, while the United States held off a brave fightback from Europe to win the Solheim Cup for the first time in seven years.
Ireland’s women secured a historic T20 victory over England, whose male counterparts’ own Sunday T20 decider against Australia was washed out in Manchester.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at the sporting weekend in pictures.