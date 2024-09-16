Express & Star
The sporting weekend in pictures

The United States reclaimed the Solheim Cup, England Red Roses defeated New Zealand at the Allianz Stadium and Erling Haaland kept on scoring.

Published

Nottingham Forest secured their first victory at Anfield since 1969, while the United States held off a brave fightback from Europe to win the Solheim Cup for the first time in seven years.

Ireland’s women secured a historic T20 victory over England, whose male counterparts’ own Sunday T20 decider against Australia was washed out in Manchester.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Arsenal’s Gabriel celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Gabriel scored the only goal as Arsenal won their north London derby 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)
A message on the big screen in memory of former England and Manchester City manager Sven-Goran Eriksson ahead of the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
Manchester City paid tribute to former manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, whose funeral was held on Friday, ahead of the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (right) hangs on the goalframe against Brentford
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (right) made it nine Premier League goals in four matches this season (Nick Potts/PA)
United States players celebrate after winning the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Gainesville, Va.
The United States held off a brave fightback from Europe to win the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017 in dramatic fashion in Virginia (Matt York/AP)
Callum Hudson-Odoi scores the only goal for Nottingham Forest at Anfield
Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a brilliant goal to earn Nottingham Forest’s first win at Liverpool in 55 years (Peter Byrne/PA)
England’s Mady Villiers holds her head in her hands after missing with a potential catch as Ireland defeated England in the Women’s International T20 match at Castle Avenue, Dublin.
England’s Mady Villiers held her head in her hands after missing a simple run-out chance with the overthrow giving Ireland victory – their first over England in a T20I (Damien Eagers/PA)
Ireland players celebrate after taking a wicket against England during the Women’s International T20 match at Castle Avenue, Dublin
Ireland players celebrate after taking a wicket against England during the women’s International T20 match at Castle Avenue, Dublin (Damien Eagers/PA)
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy walks between lines of fans as he makes his way to the thirteenth tee during day four of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down.
Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard produced a brilliant finish to win the Amgen Irish Open and inflict a second heart-breaking defeat of the year on home favourite Rory McIlroy (pictured) (Peter Morrison/PA)
Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Taylor Swift was on hand to support boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in his team’s NFL meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals (Ed Zurga/AP)
Spectators shelter from the rain outside the Emirates Old Trafford stadium, Manchester ahead of the Vitality International T20 match between England and Australia
Spectators sheltered from the rain outside the Emirates Old Trafford stadium before England men’s T20I with Australia was officially declared a washout (Richard Sellers/PA)
Great Britain’s Dan Evans sits with a towel in his lap and looks up at the sky during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, Manchester.
Dan Evans admitted he could have played his final Davis Cup match after his defeat by Denis Shapovalov ended Great Britain’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain makes a pit stop during the Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan
McLaren moved above Red Bull and into the lead of the constructors’ championship after Oscar Piastri secured victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix – where team-mate Lando Norris (pictured) finished fourth (Ali Haider/AP)
Charles Dobson, of Great Britain. poses with the Union Jack after winning the men’s 400 meters during the Diamond League final 2024 athletics meet in Brussels
Great Britain’s Charlie Dobson stormed to surprise 400 metres victory at the Diamond League season finale in Brussels (Frederic Sierakowski/AP)
England Women v New Zealand Women – Women’s International – Allianz Stadium
The Red Roses won 24-12 against the Black Ferns at Allianz Stadium (David Davies/PA)
