Lord Coe among seven candidates in contention to be next IOC president

Lord Coe is one of seven candidates for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee.

Coe, the current president of World Athletics and a two-time Olympic 1500 metres gold medallist, was on the list published by the IOC on Monday morning as the global body works to find a successor to outgoing president Thomas Bach.

The new president will be elected at the IOC Session in Athens next March.

Also on the shortlist are David Lappartient, the president of cycling’s world governing body the UCI, and the former IOC athletes’ commission chair Kirsty Coventry.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, whose father of the same name served as IOC president between 1980 and 2001, is also a candidate.

The other candidates listed by the IOC are Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan and the presidents of the international skiing and gymnastics federations, Johan Eliasch and Morinari Watanabe.

Bach confirmed on August 11, the penultimate day of the Olympic Games in Paris, that he would not seek a third term as IOC president.

The IOC said the candidates would present their programmes privately to the organisation’s full membership at a meeting in Lausanne in January.