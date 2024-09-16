Franny Norton to call time on his career this weekend

Franny Norton has announced that his long career in the saddle will come to an end with one final hurrah at Chester on Saturday.

The 54-year-old has earned a reputation as something of a specialist on the Roodee, finally winning the Chester Cup on Making Miracles in 2019.

Other big-race successes came on Mark Johnston’s Sir Ron Priestley, the Ebor in 1991 on Sir Michael Stoute’s Deposki and the Cambridgeshire on the Tony Martin-trained She’s Our Mare.

In a post on social media Norton said: “After an incredible journey spanning over 35 years, the time has come for me to hang up my boots and call it a day in horse racing.

Sir Ron Priestley provided Franny Norton with three Group-race wins (David Davies/PA)

“On the 21st September at Chester Racecourse, I will ride my final race, marking the end of an amazing chapter in my life.

“From the early days in the saddle to the many highs and lows that followed, this sport has given me memories I will treasure forever. I’ve been blessed to ride alongside some of the best jockeys, work with the finest trainers, and compete at the most iconic racecourses. Every moment has been a privilege.

“To the fans who have supported me over the years, your encouragement has meant the world. To the owners, trainers, and stable staff, it’s been an honour to share the track with you. And to my family and loved ones – your unwavering support has carried me through every victory and every challenge.

“While I may be stepping away from the track, I will always remain connected to the sport that has been my life. Racing has taught me resilience, passion, and humility, and I’m forever grateful for the incredible journey it has taken me on.

“I look forward to seeing you all at Chester for one last race. Let’s make it a day to remember!”