Lee Carsley’s England assistant Ashley Cole joins FA on full-time basis

Interim England assistant Ashley Cole has left Birmingham to join the Football Association as a full-time national coach.

The 43-year-old represented his county on 107 occasions and at five major tournaments before calling time on his international career just before the 2014 World Cup.

Cole moved into coaching after hanging up his boots in 2019 and has been working as first-team coach at Birmingham alongside his duties with England.

The former left-back this month stepped up from his role with England Under-21s to the senior team as part of interim boss Lee Carsley’s coaching set-up.

England secured 2-0 Nations League wins against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in their first camp, with Cole’s new permanent position potentially strengthening Carsley’s case to succeed Gareth Southgate.

The Football Association said in a statement: “Ashley Cole has joined The FA as a full-time national coach.

“The England legend, who won 107 caps for his country, had combined his first-team coach role at Birmingham City with his duties with the Three Lions.

“However, Cole will now solely focus on his work across the England men’s player pathway.

“In the interim, the 43-year-old will continue to support Lee Carsley as assistant with the senior men’s team.

“Cole initially joined The FA on a part-time basis in July 2021 to support Carsley with the MU21s and was a part of the team who lifted the 2023 UEFA U21 European Championship in Georgia.”