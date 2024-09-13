Wrexham enlist Eli Manning to renew great quarterback rivalry with Tom Brady

Wrexham have enlisted the support of former Super Bowl champion Eli Manning to renew his great quarterback rivalry with Birmingham minority owner Tom Brady.

The Stateside-owned Sky Bet League One clubs meet in a live TV showdown at St Andrew’s on Monday night.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have announced they can now count on Manning’s support.

Posting a picture of two-time Super Bowl champion Manning in a Wrexham shirt on their official X account, the Welsh club said: “We are honoured that Eli Manning has coincidentally, (because co-chairmen Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds begged him) joined the Wrexham fanbase, just in time for our match over at Tom Brady’s BCFC on Monday night.”

Manning won the Super Bowl twice in his 15-year career at the New York Giants between 2004 and 2019, beating Brady’s New England Patriots on both occasions.

Brady spent 23 seasons in the NFL – 20 at the Patriots before finishing his career at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion invested in Birmingham in August 2023 and Monday’s League One fixture has been branded the ‘Hollywood derby’.

Birmingham quickly hit back at Wrexham and took a dig at Manning, the younger brother of former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton.

Peyton Manning was named the NFL’s most valuable player five times during his glittering career.

“As we say in Birmingham, Eli Manning – “WHO!?”, the Blues posted on social media.

“Tom Brady – not just the goat, also the best in his family.”

Birmingham added “Levels to this” and posted seven ring emojis signifying Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings.