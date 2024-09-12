Rodrigo Bentancur charged by FA over alleged racist remark in TV interview

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been charged by the FA for an alleged misconduct breach for a remark made about team-mate Son Heung-min.

During the summer, the Uruguay international had been asked by the host of the Canal 10 show for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which he replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said they had received a “significant number” of complaints in the aftermath. Bentancur apologised to the South Korea international and Spurs skipper, who said that his team-mate had “made a mistake”.

A statement from the FA said: “Rodrigo Bentancur has been charged with an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 for misconduct in relation to a media interview.

“It’s alleged that the Tottenham midfielder has breached FA Rule E3.1 as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It’s further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’ which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

“Rodrigo Bentancur has until Thursday 19 September 2024 to provide a response to this charge.”