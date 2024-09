Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism of United’s situation brushed off by Erik ten Hag

Under-fire Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says external noise does not affect him as he brushed aside Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism of his ambition.

The Portuguese forward’s second spell at Old Trafford ended in a high-profile break-up in November 2022 after he made a variety of eye-catching comments in an interview.

That included criticising Ten Hag and the 39-year-old has hit out at his former boss again, saying a United manager cannot admit the club are a long way away from winning the Premier League and Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not convinced United can challenge for Premier League and Champions League glory (Mike Egerton/PA)

However, the Dutchman was unmoved by the Portuguese’s latest remarks and pointed out that the Al-Nassr star himself said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast that it “will be difficult” for the Red Devils to challenge.

“He said that Manchester United can’t win the Premier League,” Ten Hag said. “He said this, if you read the article very well.

“So, he’s far away in Saudi, far from Manchester. Everyone is entitled to have an opinion. It’s OK.”

Ronaldo’s interview has added to the noise surrounding Ten Hag and his team during an international break that followed a 3-0 home humbling by rivals Liverpool, which was itself preceded by a late 2-1 loss at Brighton.

United head to promoted Southampton on Saturday lunchtime looking to avoid suffering three successive Premier League defeats for the first time since December 2015.

Furthermore, the 20-time English champions have not lost three of their opening four games since 1986-87.

“We will see where we are in May next year,” Ten Hag said. “It’s very early in the season and it’s about winning trophies, (to) be as high as possible in the league and do everything to win every game.

“Then we will see in May where we are and then judge.”

Asked how the noise around United affects him, Ten Hag said: “It doesn’t impact (on) me. I know in the process where we are, what we have to do, where we are going.

“I have said before we are still in a transition period. We have to integrate a lot of young players also in the team.

“We are still dealing with injuries, we have to bring the injuries (injured players) back in the team.

Erik ten Hag has highlighted United’s injury issues (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Before anyone thinks about excuses, no, we have to win every game.

“I know that, the team knows this and it doesn’t matter who is available. We will focus on every game and have in every game the mindset that we have to win.”

United are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League trips to Southampton, who are one of only two winless top-flight sides this season.

Leny Yoro, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia are out of the St Mary’s encounter, while Victor Lindelof has been dealing with a toe injury.

Manuel Ugarte could make his United debut at Southampton (Nick Potts/PA)

Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund remain absent with calf and hamstring complaints respectively but new signing Manuel Ugarte could make his debut.

“Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw are progressing very well but (are) not ready for this game,” Ten Hag said.

“Manuel Ugarte, I think we all have seen he played for Uruguay. He returned this afternoon, he was the only player who returned today. All the other players returned yesterday, so he is available for this game.”