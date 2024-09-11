Lucy Bronze chasing ‘dream’ of winning Champions League with English club

Lucy Bronze aims to complete her “dream” by winning the Champions League with an English side following her move to Chelsea earlier this summer.

The 32-year-old returned to Women’s Super League with five-time reigning champions Chelsea following two trophy-laden years with Barcelona to try and take the London club to their first Champions League.

The England international has won the top European trophy five times throughout her illustrious career, three with Lyon before going on to win it in both seasons during her time in Spain, but is still looking to add to her tally.

Lucy Bronze knocked new side Chelsea out of the Champions League last year (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Bronze has now her eyes set on bringing the trophy to England under new boss Sonia Bompastor and thinks winning it with an English club would be the best feeling in her career.

Speaking at the Barclays WSL 2024-25 season launch, she said: “Winning the Champions League with any English team has always been my dream.

“Even when I said I wanted to win it the first time, obviously I did it with Lyon but nothing would ever feel as good as doing it with an English team.

“That’s something I felt playing for England and winning a tournament for England means more to me than anything else.

“I had to make smart moves to accomplish the dreams so coming to Chelsea, I want to win the Champions League with an English team and Chelsea are the best team to do that with.”

Chelsea have been England’s best team for the last five years but the Champions League is something that continues to evade them.

The Champions League was the one trophy to elude former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

The Blues came closest to winning the title back in 2021 when they were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona in the final, and have not made it back to the showpiece game since.

Under Emma Hayes, Chelsea reached the semi-finals in the last two seasons but Bronze’s old side Barcelona proved to be their nemesis on the European stage yet again and beat them on both occasions.

Bronze added: “Chelsea have the winning mentality, they’ve got he experience of beating Barca, Lyon and (playing in) the Champions League final, but sometimes it’s not only the talent you need.

“The know-how of winning the final, being ready, focused, clear minds going into the final, I think Sonia (Bompastor) and myself are people that can add that to Chelsea and push them over the line because the talent is there.

“This year could be even better and the Champions League is the main one we are missing.”

Bronze returned to the WSL following two years in Barcelona (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bronze won seven titles out of a possible eight during her time at Barcelona, including Liga F and the Spanish Super Cup twice apiece as well as a Copa de la Reina.

Bronze has won the lot when it comes to football but has no problems when it comes to motivation.

She said: “I love playing football. I loved it ever since I was a child, competing in training, in the gym, with the teams I play in, competing is a big thing for me.

“What comes with that is trophies and finals and those moments of Champions League finals, World Cup finals and Euro finals – they don’t come around often.

“They’re the best feeling as an athlete so going for those every year is something that motivates me.”