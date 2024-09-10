San Francisco 49ers prevent winning return to action for Aaron Rodgers

The San Francisco 49ers ensured there was no winning return to action for Aaron Rodgers as they kicked off their new NFL season with a 32-19 win over the New York Jets.

Four-time MVP Rodgers tore an Achilles just four snaps into his Jets debut in last season’s opening match, while the 49ers’ campaign took them all the way to a narrow Super Bowl defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

And they proved too powerful for the Jets as Jordan Mason, filling the hole left by injured running back Christian McCaffrey, ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on his first career start.

The teams swapped short-range rushing touchdowns in the first period, Breece Hall going in for the Jets before Deebo Samuel scored for the 49ers – three Jake Moody field goals easing them out to a 16-7 lead at half-time.

The hosts strengthened their grip on the game on the resumption – Mason going into the endzone from five yards after a 70-yard drive to start the half, and Moody striking again from 53 yards to make it 26-7.

In between Rodgers, who threw for 167 yards, threw an interception before connecting with Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass in 610 days.

But Moody ended any hopes of a comeback as he equalled a franchise record with six field goals, Lazard adding a mere consolation in the dying seconds as he caught a touchdown from Tyrod Taylor.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 231 yards and no turnovers.