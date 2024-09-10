Marcus Trescothick impressed by ‘superb’ Andrew Flintoff’s leadership qualities

Marcus Trescothick admitted his surprise at how former England team-mate Andrew Flintoff has adjusted to coaching.

Following a car crash while filming for Top Gear that left him with serious injuries, former England captain Flintoff returned to cricket last year and has fulfilled a variety of backroom roles.

He started working with England’s white-ball teams last summer and was part of their staff at the T20 World Cup in June, while he has most recently been head coach of Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Following the announcement at the weekend that Flintoff will take charge of England Lions for the next year, Trescothick said: “I think it’s a great move getting him involved as much as we can.”

When Trescothick took a break from his duties as assistant to the Test side last week to prepare as stand-in England head coach for T20 and ODI series against Australia, Flintoff filled in.

Ahead of England’s third Test against Sri Lanka at the Kia Oval, Flintoff moved the mother of debutant Josh Hull to tears with an emotional speech at the traditional cap presentation ceremony.

Marcus Trescothick, left, and Andrew Flintoff. right, were Ashes winners together in 2005 (PA)

Trescothick, who alongside Flintoff helped England win a seminal Ashes series in 2005, said: “The way that he spoke to the group was superb when he’s been involved when I’ve been around.

“He has real great leadership qualities because of what he’s been doing and the presenting jobs he’s been doing (away from cricket). It’s really benefited him to be able to lead the group.

“I can’t believe how well he’s spoken to those players. He’s been superb and I’m really delighted for him.”

Flintoff has not been retained in England’s white-ball set-up amid a pared back coaching structure ahead of three T20s and five ODIs against Australia. The first T20 is at the Utilita Bowl on Wednesday.