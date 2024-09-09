Toughest conditions I’ve been in – Craig Bellamy proud as Wales beat Montenegro

Craig Bellamy expressed pride over Wales’ win in Montenegro after facing what he said were the toughest conditions in his career.

Torrential rain in Niksic saw the City Stadium pitch cut up from the early stages, with players regularly losing their footing and the ball skidding everywhere on the sodden surface.

There was no let-up from the elements throughout a full-blooded 90 minutes which saw Wales emerge 2-1 Nations League winners, Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson scoring inside the first three minutes.

Craig Bellamy expressed delight after Wales’ win in Montenegro but the bomber jacket he wore in Cardiff on Friday was ruined by torrential rain in Niksic (David Davies/PA)

“These are the toughest conditions I’ve been in,” said Bellamy, who had started his reign with a goalless home draw against Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Turkey on Friday.

“I’m extremely proud. I love this group, I really do.

“Nothing about coming here has been easy, you could have had a lot of excuses about this trip.

“The change of venue (from Podgorica to Niksic at the end of last month), the travel here, a bus driver who took his time, the conditions… but sometimes you learn from it.

“There is a reason why this group have qualified for major tournaments. It wasn’t a football match. The conditions weren’t going to allow it.

“Who will win the battle? Who will win second balls? That’s what it turned out to be.

“I take a lot of satisfaction as you show another side. This was not part of our plan.

“We saw after five minutes the pitch tore up and then it becomes about who can win the battle.

“It was close at times. It was a boxing match. There were two teams on their feet and we came out on top. Sometimes you take more pride from these wins.”

Bellamy said the conditions also put paid to the bomber jacket he was wearing on the touchline.

Wales goalscorer Harry Wilson (right) takes on Montenegro’s Slobodan Rubezic (Risto Bozovic/AP)

He said: “My summer bomber jacket is gone. I need to prepare a bit more for the seasons.

“I had to change clothing. I couldn’t even wear trainers here. Tough evening.”

Wales’ next Nations League test is in Iceland – beaten 3-1 away by Turkey on Monday – on October 11, before the return game against Montenegro at Cardiff City Stadium three days later.

Bellamy will hope to have injured quintet Daniel James, David Brooks, Nathan Broadhead, Rabbi Matondo and Wes Burns available for those fixtures.

“There are five players to come in who aren’t here,” said Bellamy.

“As a coach to have a lot of numbers and talent really excites you. Last night I was really excited about the game, but also sad as it ends tomorrow.

“What happens Tuesday? They’re all going to leave me and I don’t want them to go.

“It’s been such an incredible 10 days. I really couldn’t be more proud of them. I love them.

“They’re a great group and I’ve learned a lot off them.

“As much as I hope they’re kind, they say they like working with me and enjoy my company. We put our bodies on the line.”