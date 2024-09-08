Tyreek Hill in spotlight on and off field as Miami fight back to beat Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins scored 13 unanswered second-half points to complete a 20-17 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their opening match of the new NFL season.

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill dominated the headlines before the match after he was briefly detained by police for a traffic incident while on the way to Hard Rock Stadium but, after being released, he then stole the headlines on the field.

Brian Thomas and Travis Etienne Jr scored touchdowns to give the Jaguars an early lead but the Dolphins responded through De’Von Achane.

Hill then took centre stage. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found his wide receiver and he charged away for an 80-yard touchdown to cap off a fine performance, catching for 130 yards.

Tyreek Hill took the headlines (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The Minnesota Vikings scored five touchdowns as they blew away the New York Giants 28-6 at the MetLife Stadium.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was the star, threw 19 of 24 for 208 yards on his way to securing a romping win for the visitors.

The Atlanta Falcons scored the only touchdown of their encounter with the Pittsburgh Steelers but it was not enough to secure the win as they were beaten 18-10.

Kirk Cousins threw to Kyle Pitts for the only touchdown of the contest to give the Falcons a half-time lead in a closely-fought first period.

But, the Falcons were scoreless in the second half and Steelers kicker Chris Boswell did the damage for his side with six field goals.

Josh Allen threw two touchdowns and ran two in himself as the Buffalo Bills came from 17-3 down against Arizona Cardinals to win 34-28.

Scores from James Conner and Kyler Murray helped give the Cardinals a 14-point advantage but Allen threw touchdown passes to Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins while adding two himself to help put the Bills 31-20 up.

A late Cardinals touchdown made it a contest in the closing stages but the Bills held on as Allen finished with 18 of 23 passing for 232 yards alongside 39 rushing yards.

Josh Allen starred for the Buffallo Bills (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Last season’s basement side Carolina Panthers were thrashed 47-10 by the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints were out of sight before the half-time interval after establishing a 30-3 lead as the Panthers never got to grips with the contest.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr pulled all the strings in a crushing victory and completed 19 of 23 passes for 200 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, while Alvin Kamara racked up 15 carries for 83 yards while scoring a touchdown.

New Orleans Saints thrashed the Panthers (Gerals Herbert/AP)

The Chicago Bears rallied from 17-0 down to beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17 to open their campaign.

The Titans were red-hot in the first half and frustrated the Bears to just a solitary field goal, but that all changed in the second half.

Chicago’s fortunes started to change when Jonathan Owens returned the ball 21 yards for a touchdown and a pair of Cairo Santos field goals pulled them to within a point.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson then intercepted and returned 43 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, and the Titans could not respond.

Chicago Bears came from behind to beat the Titans (Nam Y.Huh/AP)

Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs led the Houston Texans to a narrow 29-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Mixon rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown while Diggs caused carnage with two touchdown catches to give the Texans a ninth consecutive division win on the road.

The New England Patriots clung on to earn a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals to give head coach Jerod Mayo a first victory in charge.