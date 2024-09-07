US Open day 12: Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula chase maiden crown

There will be a first-time women’s champion at the US Open as Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula go to battle in the final.

On Friday, Jack Draper’s hopes of a New York fairytale were ended in the semi-final while Taylor Fritz became the first American to reach the men’s final since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at day 12.

Picture of the day

Jack Draper had to clean up his vomit from the court during his semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner (Seth Wenig/AP)

Draper left feeling sick

Jack Draper was sick on court four times as his US Open dream ended in semi-final heartbreak following a straight-sets defeat to Jannik Sinner.

The British number one was enjoying an incredible run in New York and had big hopes of emulating Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu by winning the title.

He had reached the last four without dropping a set, but ran into the best player in the world on Friday night and, although he went toe-to-toe for the majority of the contest, he came up short in a 7-5 7-6 (3) 6-2 loss.

Shot of the day

A date with destiny

Either Aryna Sabalenka or Jessica Pegula will be crowned US Open champion for the first time on Saturday.

Sabalenka believes her time has come after a string of disappointments at Flushing Meadows, none bigger than losing last year’s final to Coco Gauff from one set up.

Pegula had never previously got past a quarter-final at a grand slam but has eyes on becoming the second successive American winner.

The Belarussian is the heavy favourite, with her power hitting, but Pegula will have the crowd behind her.

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

British hopes still alive

Although Jack Draper may have crashed out there is still hopes of a British winner in New York.

Rising star Mika Stojsavljevic produced a big upset in her own semi-final as she beat Iva Jovic in the girls’ tournament.

Jovic, 16, reached the second round of the main draw last week and was within a few points of beating world number 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

But the 15-year-old Londoner won in three sets to move one win away from becoming the first British girl to win in New York since Heather Watson in 2009.

What’s on tomorrow

Arthur Ashe

Purcell/Thompson v Krawietz/Puetz

Pegula v Sabalenka

Court 10

Stojsavljevic v Sonobe