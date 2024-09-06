Wales begin Craig Bellamy era with point as 10-man Turkey hold out

Wales began the Craig Bellamy era with a 0-0 Nations League draw against 10-man Turkey in Cardiff.

New boss Bellamy did not get the victory he would have craved at kick-off but it was a positive performance from Wales against opponents who reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 this summer.

Wales’ task was made slightly easier by the 62nd-minute dismissal of Baris Alper Yilmaz, banished for treading on Neco Williams’ foot after unnecessarily confronting Joe Rodon before the break to merit a first yellow card.

Turkey’s Baris Alper Yilmaz, centre left, is sent off against Wales (David Davies/PA)

But still a Wales winner would not come on a night when Sorba Thomas saw his effort wiped out for offside and Aaron Ramsey and Joe Rodon passed up clear-cut opportunities.

Bellamy cut a calm figure on the touchline after selecting nine of the players that started Wales’ last competitive fixture – the Euro 2024 play-off final defeat to Poland in March.

Skipper Ramsey made his first Wales appearance in almost a year dominated by injury issues, while Thomas went straight into the line-up after an 18-month absence when he was excluded from Rob Page’s final squads.

Turkey were without captain Hakan Calhanoglu, the Inter Milan Ballon d’Or candidate nursing an injury on the bench, as Vincenzo Montella’s side returned to action for the first time since shining in Germany.

Arda Guler, the Real Madrid teenager with fond memories of scoring a spectacular first international goal against Wales in June 2023, did start but was quiet throughout.

The two sides had met as recently as November in Euro 2024 qualifying, with a controversial Cardiff contest ending 1-1.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy began with a draw against Turkey (David Davies/PA)

The fractious nature of that affair was replicated with six first-half bookings – Harry Wilson and Brennan Johnson for Wales and four Turkish cautions including a member of their coaching staff.

Between those yellow cards was plenty of encouragement for Wales, who could count themselves unfortunate not to be ahead at the break.

Johnson’s clever backheel released Connor Roberts but Ramsey mistimed his header and the ball flew over off his shoulder.

Ramsey also miscued Thomas’ corner whipped in to the near post and Ethan Ampadu was off target with a powerful 25-yard strike.

The best chance arguably fell to Rodon, lurking at the far post from Wales’ short-corner routine but unable to keep his half-volley down.

Wales did have the ball in the net after 37 minutes as Thomas raced onto Ramsey’s ball over the top.

Thomas kept his composure to lift the ball over Mert Gunok in the Turkey goal, but Welsh celebrations were cut short by an assistant referee’s flag and a VAR check delivered further bad news.

Sorba Thomas, left, was denied by the offside flag (Nick Potts/PA)

Turkey had barely threatened in the first half but Yilmaz headed over soon after the restart, and Wales were almost punished playing out from the back with desperate defending saving the day.

Wales continued to fashion openings as Wilson crossed for Johnson, who poked wide with the ball arriving just behind him.

Moments later Wilson tried his luck from 25 yards with Gunok relieved to see the ball veer outside his post.

Wales almost made the most of their numerical advantage as Wilson fired wide and Bellamy sent on Kieffer Moore and Lewis Koumas on to add attacking impetus.

Moore ended the game sporting a headband after sustaining a cut and Turkey almost delivered a gut punch as Abdulkerim Bardakci forced Danny Ward into a goal-line save.