US Open day 11: Jack Draper ‘not afraid’ of big stage ahead of semi-final

Jack Draper’s quest for US Open glory continues as he takes on Jannik Sinner in the semi-final, while there’s an all-American battle in the other last-four tie between Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

On Thursday, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula set up a mouth-watering final on Sunday after respective wins over Emma Navarro and Karolina Muchova.

Here, the PA news agency take a look at day 11.

Jessica Pegula had to give everything to reach the US Open final (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Draper’s big day

In the first grand slam since Andy Murray ended his stellar career, Draper has announced himself as the new star of British tennis and is taking New York by storm.

He has won his first five matches without dropping a set, including his quarter-final win over 10th seed Alex de Minaur, to become the first British man to reach the semi-final of the US Open since Murray won it in 2012.

His toughest test yet awaits, though, as he will meet world number one Jannik Sinner in the next round.

Sabalenka sets up Pegula shootout

There will be a first-time women’s winner of the US Open as Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula set up a final showdown on Saturday.

Sabalenka is back in the final, where she lost last year to Coco Gauff from a set up, after a straight sets win over Emma Navarro in the semi-final.

Navarro’s compatriot went one better, staging a fine recovery to come from a set and a break down to beat Karolina Muchova.

What’s on tomorrow

Arthur Ashe

Kichenov/Ostapenka v Mladenovic/Zhang, Sinner v Draper, Fritz v Tiafoe