Josh Inglis celebrates ton as Scotland suffer T20 series defeat to Australia

Australia’s Josh Inglis smashed a century as Scotland suffered a 70-run defeat in the second T20 international in Edinburgh and ultimately lost the three-match series.

After Travis Head’s heroics on Wednesday, his duck on Friday brought number three batter Inglis to the crease during the first over and he slogged seven fours and seven maximums on his way to 103, with a strike rate over 200.

Scotland never gathered any momentum to hurt the visitors in reply and batters failed to support Brandon McMullen, who claimed a half-century but the hosts fell way short of the target.

Inglis hit seven maximums and seven fours (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Opener Head hit a century in Australia’s first win over Scotland two days ago but was sent back to the pavilion after just one ball this time around after Brad Currie wiped his stumps out for the first wicket.

Currie was proving to be the danger man in the powerplay as he dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk (16) with the Aussies on 23 for two.

But, the quality of the visitors soon shone through, Cameron Green’s steady 36 from 29 provided a good anchor for partner Inglis to rocket Australia forward.

And, after Green became Currie’s third victim of the day, Marcus Stoinis (20 not out) came in to play a similar role as Inglis continued to take Scotland’s attack to the cleaners.

Australia were rampant with the ball (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Inglis reached his century but was finally dismissed when he played Chris Sole straight into the hands of Richie Berrington at cover but Tim David’s unbeaten 17 from seven propelled Australia to 196 for four.

Scotland opener George Munsey smashed 19 from nine balls in an attempt to put the pressure on Australia but the hosts lost regular wickets to make this win a formality for their opponents.

Munsey and McMullen – who top scored for the home side with 59 off 42 – were the only two to make double figures as Scotland were bowled out for 126 in reply, with Stoinis taking four for 23 to put Australia 2-0 up in the three-match series.