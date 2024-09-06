Italy win Nations League opener despite 13-second goal for France

Italy scored twice in the second half to come from behind and beat France in the first game of the Nations League in Group A.

It did not take long for France to take the lead when Bradley Barcola smashed home inside 13 seconds but Italy pulled level after Federico Dimarco played a neat one-two with Sandro Tonali and aimed a ruthless volley into the top corner.

Italy turned the game on its head in the 51st minute courtesy of Davide Frattesi and the visitors sealed a stunning turnaround victory when Destiny Udogie played in Giacomo Raspadori, who stabbed beyond Mike Maignan to register three points.

Giacomo Raspadori, left, pokes home Italy’s third goal (Michel Euler/AP)

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice to help Belgium earn a 3-1 victory over Israel.

The Belgians hit the front in the 21st minute with a goal made in Manchester – City team-mate Jeremy Doku linked up with De Bruyne as the former worked the ball down the left and passed into De Bruyne who lashed home to make it 1-0.

Israel were on level terms 10 minutes before the break as Anan Khalaily’s header looked to be going off target until it bounced off Fulham full-back Timothy Castagne and into the back of the net.

Belgium’s quality showed in the second period as they blew their opponents away with two further goals, Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans on target before De Bruyne tucked home from the penalty spot. A second penalty, from Lois Openda, was saved by Yoav Gerafi.

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice for Belgium (Denes Erdos/AP)

In Group 3 of Nations League B, Erling Haaland was unable to recreate his domestic goalscoring form as Norway were forced to share the spoils in a goalless draw with Kazakhstan despite having 19 shots.

Slovenia and Austria took home a point each from their first Nations League match following a 1-1 draw.

Benjamin Sesko’s first-half penalty was cancelled out 12 minutes later as Konrad Laimer pounced on a ball in the box and finished from close range.

Erling Haaland and Norway were held to a 0-0 draw with Kazakhstan (Alikhan Sariyev/AP)

Wales were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Turkey, who had Baris Alper Yilmaz sent off in the second half in Craig Bellamy’s first game in charge.

In a heated first half, referee Rohit Saggi handed out five yellow cards but Wales were on top heading into the half-time break.

Yilmaz was shown a second yellow card with half an hour to go for standing on Neco Williams’ foot and Wales had further chances to take the three points as Sorba Thomas saw his effort wiped out for offside before Aaron Ramsey and Joe Rodon missed clear chances.

Baris Alper Yilmaz was sent off in Wales’ 0-0 draw with Turkey (Nick Potts/PA)

Elsewhere in Group four, Orri Oskarsson and Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson struck in either half to earn Iceland a 2-0 victory over Montenegro.

In League C, Ioannis Pittas struck in the first half to earn Cyprus a 1-0 win over Lithuania.

Dennis Man, Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus scored as Romania earned a convincing 3-0 victory over Kosovo, who had Mergim Vojvoda sent off late on.