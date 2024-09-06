Dame Sarah Storey not ruling out competing in LA aged 50 after winning 19th gold

Dame Sarah Storey was “creaking” ahead of winning her 19th Paralympic gold but refused to rule out competing in Los Angeles at the age of 50.

Cyclist Storey, 46, signed off the ninth Games of her remarkable career in thrilling fashion by retaining the women’s C4-5 road race crown following a dramatic sprint finish against a rival rider 27 years her junior.

French 19-year-old Heidi Gaugain made a break for victory in the final stages of the 71-kilometre event in Paris before the reigning champion reeled her in and punched the air in celebration.

Sophie Unwin later won gold in the women’s B road race, ahead of Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and British team-mate Lora Fachie.

Asked if she will be in LA in 2028, Storey said: “I need to enjoy this one first but, to quote Simone Biles (American gymnast), absolutely – never say never to anything.

“This just needs to sink in first because it was actually one of the most exciting races that we’ve had. From the word go, it was full gas.

“My glutes are on fire. I was creaking before the race, absolutely. But that’s normal and it’s about finding ways to manage the process and the privilege of getting old as an athlete.

“I wanted to be an athlete for as long as I possibly could. I never anticipated eight Games, let alone nine.

“You put yourself out there every time you put yourself on the start line and I keep doing that and keep finding ways to win a bike race, so long may that continue.”

Storey shortly after winning her second gold of the Paris Games (ParalympicsGB handout/PA)

Former swimmer Storey was back in Clichy-sous-Bois in the eastern suburbs of the French capital two days on from complaining about the short distance of the 14.1km time trial after retaining the title in that event.

Her second – and final – race of the Games was five laps of the same course – and the tightest Paralympic time trial she has contested.

The mother of two, watched by husband Barney and children Louisa and Charlie, was among the leading pack for the duration of the ride, alongside teenage runner-up Gaugain and Colombian bronze medallist Paula Ossa, before pulling away when it mattered most.

Britain’s most successful Paralympian had just returned from Atlanta in 1996, having won the final three of her five swimming golds, when she was Gaugain’s age.

“I was thinking, ‘you’re up against a 19-year-old here’, you remember what that was like, the nippiness of a 19-year-old,” said Storey, who now has 30 Paralympic medals, including the record 19 golds, and holds a 100 per cent record on the bike.

“I’m still nippy for a 46-year-old but I have to use it wisely.

“It’s amazing, really amazing. I’m just delighted that my wheel was in front at the finish.

“The lap before a coach of hers (Gaugain) shouted from the other side of the road, ‘next lap on the left’, so I had a look where we were to make sure I was ready for that.

“It was a long way out but it was the only tactic she could use because I have the faster sprint.

“When we were together in that final corner, that’s when I unleashed it. She tried to come again. I could see her furiously peddling feet but I threw my bike and it was mine.”

Unwin and her pilot Jenny Holl edged Dunlevy and Linda Kelly by three seconds following a close battle over 99.4km to claim their second gold of the Games, with Fachie and Corrine Hall a minute and 35 seconds off the winning time of two hours, 37 minutes and 26 seconds.

British pair Blaine Hunt and Archie Atkinson did not finish the men’s C4-5 road race, while visually-impaired rider Stephen Bate pulled out before the men’s B event due to his tandem pilot Chris Latham suffering illness.