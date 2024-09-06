Aryna Sabalenka triumphs to make second straight US Open final

Aryna Sabalenka is one win away from a maiden US Open title after bulldozing her way to the final.

The Belarussian, who was runner-up to Coco Gauff last season, is the hot favourite to go one better this year after dismissing home favourite Emma Navarro in the semi-final.

Sabalenka beat the 13th seed 6-3 7-6 (2) to reach a fourth grand slam showpiece match.

All of those have been on the hard court, where few can cope with the Belarussian’s brut force from the baseline and it makes her the woman to beat.

She fired 34 winners and eight aces as she hit her opponent off the court.

Her dominant display ends a breakthrough grand slam for Navarro, who beat defending champion Gauff in the quarter-finals, and her prize is a place in the world’s top 10 when the new rankings are updated.

“It really means a lot, it was an incredible atmosphere,” she said.

“She is such a great player, a really tough opponent, I am really happy to get through this difficult semi-final.

“I had to stay focused on myself.

“I am ready to face whoever, it’s a lesson from the last year learned and I really hope I am going to do better than last year.”

Sabalenka broke in just the second game and there was no real way back for Navarro from there, even though she managed a break back at 2-2.

The world number two, who won the warm-up event in Cincinnati put her foot to the pedal, winning four of the next games to take the first set.

She dominated the second set and served for the set at 5-4 before a wobble gave hope to Navarro, who forced a tiebreak.

Sabalenka regained her level, though, and won the tiebreak to claim a deserved win.