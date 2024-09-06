6 talking points as England and Republic of Ireland start anew in Nations League

The Republic of Ireland and England are both starting new eras in Saturday’s Nations League opener in Dublin.

Ahead of this weekend’s Aviva Stadium encounter, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points.

Carsley kicks off reign in familiar surroundings

Lee Carsley (left) is a former Republic of Ireland international (Niall Carson/PA)

England’s first match since July’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain comes under new management after Gareth Southgate called time on his eight-year reign. The Football Association has temporarily promoted England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley to the senior post as they seek a permanent successor, but this autumn provides a great chance to earn the long-term role. The 50-year-old oversaw last summer’s Under-21 Euros triumph and has received rave reviews from young players about his man management, approach and tactics. Carsley’s popularity is unlikely to be shared in Dublin given he is a former Republic of Ireland international and reportedly turned down the managerial post now filled by Heimir Hallgrimsson.

Champagne on ice

Hallgrimsson was appointed in July and Ireland’s new boss has history with England. He was co-manager, along with Swede Lars Lagerback, of native country Iceland when they unceremoniously dumped England out of Euro 2016 in the last 16, courtesy of a famous 2-1 victory in Nice. As Roy Hodgson’s men headed home – the manager to hand in his resignation – Hallgrimsson, Lagerback and their players headed for the quarter-finals, where they went down 5-2 to hosts and eventual runners-up France at the Stade de France. What he would give for another famous win against England.

Grealish and Rice set for hostile return

Duo Declan Rice (left) and Jack Grealish both switched allegiance to England (Joe Giddens/PA)

Interim manager Carsley represented Ireland as a player, as did two of those that could be lining up for England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Jack Grealish played for the Republic up to under-21s level but then turned down senior call-ups and committed to England. Even more galling for Ireland was Declan Rice’s volte-face. The 25-year-old represented the Republic in three senior international friendlies before switching allegiances to England in February 2019. Both will be sure to get a hostile welcome back in Dublin.

Hell for Evan

Evan Ferguson hopes to revive his international career (Niall Carson/PA)

Evan Ferguson’s international career has proved to be a frustratingly stop-start affair to date. The Brighton striker made his debut as a substitute in a friendly against Norway in November 2022 at the age of 18, scoring three times in his first eight appearances. However, niggling injuries have prevented him from adding substantially to the 12 caps he has collected to date and Hallgrimsson will hope he gets the run of fitness he needs to fulfil his undoubted potential.

Can new-look England impress?

Carsley claims not to have thought about getting the permanent post but has immediately tried to shape the England team in his image. “It was important to put my own stamp on it a bit while recognising what players have done in the past when we have got so close,” he said at last week’s squad unveiling. “I thought it was important to put some fresh faces in and put our own little marker on the squad.” Uncapped Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Tino Livramento and Noni Madueke were all brought into his new-look squad and are pushing to make their debuts over the coming days.

Hope for another incident-free encounter

All involved are hoping to avoid any ugly scenes on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Back in 1995, the Emerald Isle bore witness to one of the darkest nights in English football history, when a so-called friendly international was abandoned just 27 minutes in after chairs, timber and iron bars were thrown onto the pitch. It later emerged that far right group Combat 18 was involved. There were fears when England returned to Dublin in 2015 that more problems could arise, but that match passed off without incident in the stands. Fans heeded the FA’s warning to refrain from chanting inflammatory songs – something the governing body has not done this time. All involved are hoping to avoid any ugly scenes on Saturday.