England flanker Maddie Feaunati set for first Test start against France

Exeter flanker Maddie Feaunati will make her first Test start when England tackle France in Gloucester on Saturday.

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has made just two changes from the side that secured a Six Nations Grand Slam-clinching victory over France in Bordeaux last season.

Feaunati replaces the injured Sadia Kabeya, while centre Helena Rowland takes over from Megan Jones, who is also sidelined.

Feaunati, 22, made five appearances as a replacement during the 2024 Six Nations, but now features in the back row alongside captain Marlie Packer and number eight Alex Matthews.

On the bench, England Under-20 skipper Lilli Ives Campion is poised for a first cap, while a 50th Red Roses appearance awaits Zoe Harrison.

And Bristol prop Sarah Bern is also among the replacements after missing the Six Nations due to injury.

Saturday’s Kingsholm clash is the first of two games – they host New Zealand on September 14 – before England’s WXV 1 campaign in Canada.

The WXV 1 tournament sees England facing the United States on September 29, followed by appointments with New Zealand and Canada.

Mitchell said: “We are excited to get started after the girls being outstanding in raising their standards and growing their resilience in pre-season.

“The girls just want to play and we have chosen to host world-class opponents for us to be challenged and to improve our game heading into WXV and an exciting 2025.”

“I have fond memories of playing for the All Blacks at Kingsholm and winning my first game as Sale coach there.

“It is a special place and this weekend the girls have an opportunity to make their own memories together.”

England: E Kildunne (Harlequins); A Dow (Ealing), H Rowland (Loughborough), T Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), J Breach (Saracens); H Aitchison (Bristol), N Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury); H Botterman (Bristol), A Cokayne (Leicester), M Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury), Z Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), M Talling (Sale), M Feaunati (Exeter), M Packer (Saracens, capt), A Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury).

Replacements: L Atkin-Davies (Bristol), M Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury), S Bern (Bristol), L Ives Campion (Loughborough), P Cleall (Saracens), L Packer (Harlequins), Z Harrison (Saracens), E Scarratt (Loughborough).