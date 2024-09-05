Conor Gallagher hoping to push for bigger England role under Lee Carsley

Conor Gallagher has set his sights on securing a bigger role with England as he looks forward to a fresh chapter with both club and country.

Gallagher was a regular in Gareth Southgate’s squad, winning 18 caps since being handed his debut in 2021, but found starting opportunities hard to come by in the England midfield.

The 24-year-old is back on England duty again after being named in interim head coach Lee Carsley’s squad for the upcoming matches with Republic of Ireland and Finland, and he is hoping to push his claims in a new-look group featuring four uncapped players.

England are preparing to face Republic of Ireland on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Gallagher, who this summer ended his long association with Chelsea to move to LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid, said: “I think time-wise, it’s my third year with England. But I still don’t feel like I’m a senior player.

“I feel like I’ve got boundaries to get over. I’ve still got work to do to be a senior player on and off the pitch.

“I’m really happy to still be playing for England and I hope I can still develop and improve and be a bigger part of the team.

“It seems like a really good group – it’s fresh, there’s a lot of new faces and it’s really exciting and there’s so much talent as well.”

Life under Southgate is all Gallagher and much of the England squad have known when it comes to senior international football and he admits it is a little strange not having his “brilliant” old boss around, the 54-year-old having stepped down after leading the team to the Euro 2024 final.

However, Gallagher is relishing the chance to work with his former England Under-21’s coach Carsley.

Asked if camp seemed a little ‘weird’ without Southgate, he said: “Of course, a little bit.

“Gareth was working with England for eight years. I was only with him two or three years. He was brilliant for me and he did an amazing job with England.

“I wish him all the very best but it’s Lee Carsley now and I know him really well from the Under-21s and am excited to work with him.

“I’m really happy for him because he deserves the opportunity.

Conor Gallagher had nothing but good things to say about Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I am really happy with the last few years, with Gareth and the amount of opportunities he gave me – I want to keep pushing on and try and improve to get more chances and more minutes.”

While Gallagher looks to push his England ambitions under Carsley, he has also a new challenge at club level after deciding to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and move to Spain.

The midfielder, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea, has signed a five-year contract with Atletico after the clubs agreed a reported £33.7million fee.

Gallagher featured in all but one of Chelsea’s games under Mauricio Pochettino last season, making 16 goal contributions across 50 games in all competitions, but his future under new boss Enzo Maresca was uncertain as he entered the final year of his contract.

Gallagher said of his time at Stamford Bridge: “Honestly with Chelsea I have only got good things to say.

“I am so thankful and grateful for everything they did for me in the academy and the first team.

“As for the fans, last season especially they really warmed to me which made me feel confident – I leave Chelsea with really special memories.

“In football, things happen. I have left Chelsea but I look back at all my memories and I am really happy that I was able to play for them – The dream came through. The dream came true.

“Chelsea make their own decisions and they’ve brought in some top players on long contracts. That wasn’t the situation with me but, in the end, what happened is good for everyone, so everyone is happy.

“As soon as I knew Atletico were interested it kind of excited me. It’s a massive club and amazing city and I am really excited for the years ahead.”