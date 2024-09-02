Britain enjoy double Paralympic triathlon glory in Paris

Dave Ellis set aside previous Paralympic frustration and issues with the river Seine water quality to power to triathlon glory before Megan Richter grabbed another gold for Great Britain.

Visually-impaired Ellis, whose Tokyo 2020 ambitions were derailed by a snapped bike chain, claimed the men’s PTVI3 title in Paris by crossing the line alongside guide Luke Pollard in 58 minutes and 41 seconds.

Success for the 38-year-old was swiftly followed by teammate Richter winning the women’s PTS4 event in one hour, 14 minutes and 30 seconds.

Hannah Moore clinched the final podium place behind Richter, while British pair Claire Cashmore and Tokyo champion Lauren Steadman won silver and bronze respectively in the women’s PTS5.

Triathletes were forced to wait for competition in the French capital after events were postponed by 24 hours due to rain leaving the Seine unsuitable for the 750 metre swim.

Ellis was determined not to experience Paralympic deja vu in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, having bounced back from the major setback in Japan by becoming Commonwealth and a six-time world champion.

“I’ve spent about three years sorting that bike so it’s pretty much bulletproof,” he said, after finishing ahead of French athletes Thibaut Rigaudeau and Antoine Perel.

Dave Ellis and his guide Luke Pollard set aside previous Paralympic frustration (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“After one lap of the bike I was like, ‘we’ve made it further’.

“This is the biggest stage for athletes and you just want to do a great race on the day. It was great to deliver that and I feel really happy with the result. It was a long time coming.”

Cashmore said long-term boyfriend Ellis was at the forefront of her mind as she claimed silver ahead of Steadman on Pont Alexandre III.

“That is all I was bothered about when I crossed the finish line, please tell me Dave won,” said the Tokyo bronze medallist, who previously won eight swimming medals, including relay gold in Rio.

“He is honestly the most determined, hard-working person I have ever met and finally he has flipping got what he deserved, especially after Tokyo.

“I felt so stressed, not being able to watch him. I’m absolutely buzzing for him. He deserves everything he gets.”

Some of Richter’s friends missed witnessing her surprise gold after departing Paris following Sunday’s postponement.

The 23-year-old Games debutant, who has just completed a masters in cardiovascular science, was 40 seconds ahead of Spain’s Marta Frances Gomez, with Moore a further 51 seconds behind.

“I’m in complete shock, I cannot believe that happened,” said Richter.

“It was so hot, I could feel my legs starting to go but I knew I needed to get to the end.

“Massive kudos to Paris for cleaning their biggest river, that is incredible.

“I know there have been issues, they have done such a good job – I cannot imagine swimming in the Thames through London.”

Steadman said: “I love my gold medal from Tokyo but that took everything I had in the last three years to get back on that start line today. That bronze medal is just as special to me.

“I didn’t know if I’d get here 18 months ago, I wasn’t in a good place mentally and Covid got me this year, I was thinking ‘2024 can’t get any worse’.”

Scottish athlete Alison Peasgood, who became a mother last August, and debutant Henry Urand narrowly missed out podium places, finishing fourth in the women’s PTVI1 and men’s PTS3 respectively.