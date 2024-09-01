Olympics bonus would pay for my wedding – Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft

Hannah Cockroft said the £38,000 bonus received by Olympic champions would cover the cost of her upcoming wedding as she called for financial parity following her latest Paralympic triumph.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft delivered Great Britain’s maiden athletics gold of Paris 2024 by cruising to glory in the women’s T34 100m final at Stade de France.

The 32-year-old’s straightforward success – on a day which brought a remarkable 12 golds for the British team – was the eighth Paralympic title of her glittering career to maintain the unbeaten run she launched at London 2012.

Cockroft is set to defend her 800m crown on Saturday before next month marrying fellow ParalympicsGB athlete Nathan Maguire in her hometown of Halifax.

She admitted seeing Olympic counterparts collect lucrative incentives from World Athletics for similar achievements to hers was “frustrating”.

“I’m really lucky, this Games I have some incredible sponsors behind me who are giving me medal bonuses, it’s the first time ever that I’ll have sponsor medal bonuses, so it’s a massive step forward,” she said.

“It’s not thousands but it’s money. But yeah, it’s tough seeing the Olympic guys get the money from World Athletics and then we can’t replicate, it’s frustrating.

“That would really pay for my wedding quite well.

“Ultimately, I do this because I love it. We want parity and that’s what we push for every time.”

World Athletics chairman Sebastian Coe announced in April that Olympic gold medallists in track and field events in Paris would receive 50,000 US dollars (just over £38,000) in prize money.

Cockroft continued her domination of Paralympic competition by powering over the line in 16.8 seconds, comfortably ahead of compatriot Kare Adenegan, who claimed silver in 17.99 secs.

Hannah Cockroft rang the bell after winning gold (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The 16-time world champion moved within three golds of Britain’s greatest wheelchair racer Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

“We’re incredibly lucky, we’re the only country in the world that get equal support from the National Lottery and from UK Sport and from our governing body,” she continued.

“So we definitely can’t sidestep that. A lot of countries tell us how lucky we are to have that, but you know, a little bit extra would be nice.”

With tens of thousands of fans cheering athletes on in Saint-Denis, Cockroft felt the track vibrating before producing another devastating display.

She hailed the occasion as the closest thing she has experienced to her Paralympic debut on her home soil 12 years ago.

“Listen to that noise, that’s what we do it for, that support, it’s just amazing. I still can’t wipe that smile off my face,” she said, following low spectator turnout at Rio 2016 and a behind-closed-doors affair in Tokyo.

“My wheels were vibrating from the noise and that’s what we’ve worked for.

“For 12 years, that’s what we wanted and I knew Paris could do it and I’m just so glad that they did.

“It took me back 12 years because the last time I felt like that was at London 2012.”

Shot putter Sabrina Fortune later grabbed Britain’s first gold in field events by breaking her own world record in the final of the women’s F20 event.

The 27-year-old Welsh athlete produced a throw of 15.12 metres – 0.29m further than she managed six weeks ago in Birmingham.

Speaking of the world record, Fortune said: “I still can’t believe it, especially on the first throw. Just a simple throw and then I hit the world record and I just wanted to jump up and down and celebrate right then.

“It’s something I’m so proud I’ve been able to do and it’s just amazing.”

Scottish wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn took silver in the women’s T53 800m in a time of one minute and 42.96 seconds.

Cockroft’s fiance Maguire, 27, was second fastest in qualifying for the men’s T54 400m but finished fourth in the final.