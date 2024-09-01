Callum McGregor rounds off Celtic’s dominant Old Firm victory over Rangers

Celtic captain Callum McGregor underlined the difference in class between the William Hill Premiership champions and Rangers with a brilliant strike to round off a 3-0 Old Firm victory at Parkhead.

McGregor delivered his second screamer of the season to add to first-half goals from Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi as Celtic went above Aberdeen on goal difference and five points ahead of their city rivals.

Rangers started both halves brightly but could not deal with or match Celtic’s cutting edge.

Celtic adapted seamlessly to the loss of last season’s star player, Matt O’Riley, as Paulo Bernardo produced a first-half display bursting with energy and invention while McGregor dictated play and Reo Hatate produced several moments of class.

They later introduced new signings Arne Engels and Luke McCowan with the latter instantly looking at home following his move from Dundee.

Rangers had Vaclav Cerny making his debut in the fixture but the winger failed to live up to expectations following a bright start to his career in Glasgow.

The visitors started on the front foot with Mohamed Diomande pushing right up alongside Cyriel Dessers.

As well as pressing aggressively, Rangers had early chances, both set up by James Tavernier. Dessers shot straight at Kasper Schmeichel before being flagged offside and Rabbi Matondo headed wide from six yards.

Celtic showed how clinical they could be when they beat the press with the help of a flick by Hatate. McGregor sent Nicolas Kuhn away and the winger squared for Furuhashi to finish, however the goal was disallowed by VAR for a marginal offside against the German.

Kyogo Furuhashi scored Celtic’s second (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The lead was only delayed until the 17th minute as Celtic built on the positivity. Bernardo found Alistair Johnston’s run and the full-back’s cutback got through to Maeda after Robin Propper slipped at the near post. The Japanese wide player beat Tavernier to the ball and swept home.

Celtic continued to look dangerous and Maeda had a similar effort blocked before the hosts doubled their lead five minutes before the break.

Greg Taylor intercepted a forward pass as Cerny waited for the ball to arrive at his feet and the left-back fed Furuhashi. The Japan international capitalised on Jack Butland’s questionable positioning by passing the ball into the net from more than 25 yards.

Bernardo could have added to the lead after Maeda got beyond Tavernier but Butland got down to save after the Portuguese midfielder beat two men.

With Matondo off injured for Ross McCausland and Jefte, Diomande and Dujon Sterling on yellow cards, the situation looked bleak for Rangers but they showed signs of life as Celtic made a slack start to the second half.

McCausland dispossessed Bernardo and set up Dessers but Schmeichel dived to save, before John Souttar had an effort blocked.

Celtic were still capable of cutting Rangers open and Hatate played Furuhashi in but the striker’s chip drifted just wide.

Brendan Rodgers handed a first appearance to record signing Engels in the 62nd minute and a 500th for James Forrest.

The game became stretched before McGregor took charge in the 75th minute, bursting forward, producing a body swerve to open up a shooting chance and curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

McCowan was immediately introduced and looked lively before Schmeichel produced a brilliant stop from McCausland to deny Rangers a stoppage-time consolation.