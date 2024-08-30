Pre-tournament favourite Tyrrell Hatton holds halfway lead at British Masters

Tyrrell Hatton will take a one-shot lead into the third round of the British Masters after justifying his position as pre-tournament favourite at The Belfry.

Hatton exploited ideal conditions for the early starters to fire a second round of 65 for a halfway total of 10 under par, with South Africa’s Brandon Stone, Spain’s Jorge Campillo and France’s Jeong weon Ko all nine under.

Competing on the DP World Tour after appealing against the sanctions imposed on him for playing LIV events without permission, Hatton carded eight birdies and a solitary bogey on Friday, although his best shot of the day was a recovery shot worthy of the late Seve Ballesteros on the sixth.

Hatton’s tee shot stopped just a few feet from a water hazard and left him facing a 217-yard shot under overhanging tree branches, but the Ryder Cup star hit a superb four iron on to the green to set up an easy par.

“I’d give it seven out of 10,” Hatton said with a smile. “Seve probably would have hit it to about five feet but I was just happy to have putter in hand for the next one.

“It was a tricky shot. I got very lucky off the tee, I didn’t hit a good tee shot at all and on another day that could have easily gone in the hazard. Definitely rode my luck there and it was nice to hit a four iron onto the green.

“We always say that we’ve left something out there, it’s never perfect is it? But I’m more than happy with seven under today. Ultimately it’s the first job done to make the cut and give yourself a chance going into the weekend and I’m happy with where we’re at.

“It was nice to see some putts go in. I holed a few good par putts, especially on my second hole of the day, the 11th.

Tyrrell Hatton and Guido Migliozzi make their way on to the 10th green during day two of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry (Jacob King/PA)

“Raced my first putt eight feet past and you don’t want to start the round with a three-putt early doors. Holed a good one there and a nice one on the next for birdie which got us off and running.

“I still missed a few short ones, so it will be nice if I can not do that over the weekend. I just need to keep giving myself opportunities.

“If you drive the ball well here then there’s quite a few holes where you’re going in with wedges and you can give yourself a good chance to score pretty low.”

Asked if being a strong favourite for the title before play began placed him under extra pressure, Hatton added: “No not really, just naturally the pressure I’d put on myself to go out there and try and play well.

“It doesn’t make any difference what the odds are, it doesn’t change how you’re going to go out there and hit a golf ball. Ultimately I’m going out there to try my best on each shot and that’s all I can do.”