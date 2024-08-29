Wout Weghorst joins Ajax from Burnley

Ajax have announced the signing of Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst from Championship club Burnley.

Weghorst, 32, has agreed a deal with Ajax until June 2026 for an undisclosed fee.

He joined Burnley from Wolfsburg in 2022 and had loan spells with Manchester United, Besiktas and TSG Hoffenheim while at Turf Moor.

Weghorst has made 39 appearances for the Dutch national team – having made his debut against England in 2018 – and scored 12 goals.

“Wout stands for an absolute top sports experience, and we find that extremely important at Ajax,” Ajax technical director Alex Kroes told the club’s website.

“He is a prolific striker who constantly makes things difficult for every opponent.

“There are many matches coming up in the next few months, so we are happy that Wout is joining us.”