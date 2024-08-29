US Open day four: All eyes on Dan Evans after record-breaking match

Katie Boulter, Jack Draper and Dan Evans are in action on a Brit-tastic day at the US Open, while world number ones Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner continue their campaigns.

Harriet Dart lost in the second round on Wednesday but Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff continued their pursuit of second successive Flushing Meadows titles.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back on day three:

Picture of the day

With an extreme heat warning and temperatures hitting close to 40 degrees Celsius, Australian Rinky Hijikata took drastic measures to cool off (Seth Wenig/AP)

Dart misses the bullseye

Harriet Dart will have nightmares about the first-set tiebreak in her defeat against Marta Kostyuk as she went out in the second round of the US Open.

Dart, who had already served for the opener twice, squandered five set points against the Ukrainian 19th seed, three of them on her serve.

Kostyuk had already missed three of her own in a marathon tiebreak but took her fourth opportunity to lead the match and soon ran away with it.

Shot of the day

Brit watch

All eyes will be on how Dan Evans fares after his record-breaking first-round match on Tuesday.

Evans beat Karen Khachanov in five hours and 33 minutes, the longest match in US Open history, and he said afterwards he was “hurting all over”. He takes on Argentinian Mariano Navone.

Katie Boulter is up against Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro while Jack Draper meets Facundo Diaz Acosta, with both Brits confident of progressing.

Fallen seeds

Women: Barbora Krejcikova (8)

Men: Ugo Humbert (17), Sebastian Baez (21)