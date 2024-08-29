Lee Carsley names four uncapped players in his first England squad

Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento and Angel Gomes received their maiden senior England call-ups, but Kyle Walker was conspicuous by his absence from interim boss Lee Carsley’s first squad.

The 50-year-old has temporarily stepped up from his role as England Under-21s boss after Gareth Southgate left following July’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Walker served as vice-captain in Germany and was an eye-catching omission from a squad for the Nations League doubleheader against the Republic of Ireland and Finland that saw Carsley called up a number of the young players.

Uncapped Madueke, Gibbs-White, Livramento and Gomes have been included, while Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish return having been left out of the final Euro 2024 squad.

Jude Bellingham and Luke Shaw missed out through injury, while Kieran Trippier announced his international retirement before Thursday’s announcement.

Ben White, who turned down a call-up in March, remained absent despite the change in coaching staff.

There was no place for Euro 2024 squad members Ivan Toney, Aaron Ramsdale, Joe Gomez, Lewis Dunk and Adam Wharton.

Noni Madueke has earned a first senior England call days after scoring a hat-trick for Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Carsley was keen to put his own stamp on the squad after replacing Southgate.

“I think it is a real proud moment obviously for my family and myself,” Carsley said.

“It has been a really hectic couple of weeks getting my head around the magnitude of the job, getting around to see as many matches as I can.

“I think it is fair to say the job that Gareth and Steve (Holland) did and the position I am picking the squad up is totally different to when they picked it up.

Angel Gomes, right, has earned a first senior England call (PA)

“I understand I am in a really privileged position and I am excited to meet up with the players.

“I thought it was important we put some fresh faces in and put our mark on the squad.”

Carsley suggested Walker’s absence was down to his lack of minutes for Manchester City since a busy summer with England, while he was glad to bring Manchester United centre-back Maguire back into the reckoning.

He added: “The fact Kyle hasn’t played this season would suggest City are phasing him in gently. We have to respect that.

“Harry Maguire missed out on the Euro squad through injury. I see him as a real good leader, especially with the centre-backs we’ve got.”