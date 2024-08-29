Manchester United midfield set for refresh before Friday’s transfer deadline

Manchester United are expected to be in the thick of the action before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

United are poised to complete the signing of Paris St Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte for 50million euros (£42.2m) before the 11pm deadline, with up to 10m euros (£8.4m) in add-ons.

The Red Devils are confident Ugarte will be registered by midday on Friday to be available for Sunday’s Premier League home game against Liverpool.

Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte (left) is set to join Manchester United from Paris St Germain before Friday night’s transfer deadline (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The 23-year-old Uruguay international’s move will signal the end of Scott McTominay’s time at Old Trafford.

Scotland international McTominay, 27, is heading to Italy to join Serie A side Napoli in a deal worth 30million euros (£25.4m) deal having made 253 appearances for his boyhood club.

United are also reportedly in talks with Chelsea over two separate deals for wingers Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling.

Sancho’s fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag last year saw him join Borussia Dortmund on loan in the second half of last season, while fellow England international Sterling has been told he is not in the plans of Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

Raheem Sterling could join Manchester United from Chelsea with Jadon Sancho moving in the opposite direction (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Ivan Toney – who has not featured in a Brentford matchday squad this season – but the Saudi Pro League still seems a potential destination for the England striker.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin are also reportedly on the Blues’ radar to strengthen their attacking options.

Romelu Lukaku seems set to finally leave Chelsea once and for all for Napoli having spent the last two seasons in Italy on loan at Inter Milan and Roma, while defender Trevoh Chalobah could also head out of Stamford Bridge.

Brentford appear determined to keep Yoane Wissa with the Bees having reportedly turned down a £15m offer from Nottingham Forest for the DR Congo forward.

Italy winger Federico Chiesa has arrived on Merseyside to complete a move from Juventus to Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool are finalising a deal to add Italy winger Federico Chiesa to their attacking armoury.

The 26-year-old arrived on Merseyside for a medical on Wednesday to complete a reported move from Juventus for £10m plus £2.5m in add-ons.

Two departures seem likely at Arsenal with Aaron Ramsdale moving to Southampton and Eddie Nketiah making the switch across London to Crystal Palace.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia could replace Ramsdale and provide cover for David Raya at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is on the verge of joining Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

Palace are also expected to boost their squad with the arrival of Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix.

The 24-year-old Frenchman – who would reportedly cost Palace an initial £18m plus £3m in add-ons – would replace Joachim Andersen, who joined Fulham last week.

Newcastle still hope a deal for Marc Guehi can be done in the final hours of the window despite having multiple offers for the England defender turned down this summer.

Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier have been among those to be linked with leaving Newcastle before the deadline.

Wolves are closing in on a double swoop for Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Brazilian midfielder Andre from Fluminense, while Everton could complete the signing of Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala on a season-long loan from Lyon.