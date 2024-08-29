Kadeena Cox crashes out of C4-5 time trial medal race

Kadeena Cox’s eight-year reign as Paralympic C4-5 time trial champion ended in concerning fashion after she crashed in the final at Paris 2024.

British cyclist Cox, who was second fastest in qualifying behind Caroline Groot, fell on the first corner of her medal race after wobbling following a slow start.

Appearing distraught, the 33-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, hobbled as she was helped from the track by members of the ParalympicsGB team.

Cox had to be helped from the track (Adam Davy/PA)

Leeds-born Cox was denied a restart as the fall was deemed not to be down to a mechanical fault.

She continued to receive treatment on the floor of the track centre long after the event had finished.

The world record holder had looked odds-on to become GB’s first medallist of the Games following her triumphs at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Dutch rider Groot subsequently took the title, ahead of French home favourite Marie Patouillet, with Canadian Kate O’Brien third.