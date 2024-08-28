Jonny Evans retires from international football with Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans has announced his retirement from international football to end a career in which he played 107 times for Northern Ireland.

Evans, 36, made his debut in Northern Ireland’s memorable 3-2 win over Spain in September 2006 and was part of the side that played at the Euro 2016 finals. His final international appearance was also against Spain, albeit in a 5-1 defeat in Mallorca in June.

The Manchester United defender captained his country on 15 occasions. He started 106 of the 107 internationals in which he played and scored six goals.

Evans announced his decision to retire a day before Michael O’Neill is due to name his squad for next week’s Nations League fixtures against Luxembourg and Belarus.

“After much thought and consideration and after 18 years, I feel like now is the right time to retire from international football,” Evans said in a statement.

“From my debut in 2006 when we defeated Spain to my last game in June 2024, it has been a privilege.

“Putting on the green shirt 107 times and representing the people of Northern Ireland has been my biggest honour. You, the fans, are simply the greatest in the world. I have been so proud to represent each and every one of you on the pitch.”

Evans described playing at Euro 2016 as the “highlight of my international career”.

“Those nights in France, a sea of green in the stands, with the GAWA in full voice, they are memories that will stay with me forever,” Evans said.

Evans signed a one-year extension to remain at Manchester United in July and said at the time he would have probably retired completely had there not been an offer from his boyhood club.

Evans came through the ranks at United, winning the Champions League, three Premier League titles and two League Cups before leaving in 2015 for spells with West Brom and Leicester, before returning to Old Trafford in 2023 and lifting the FA Cup last season.

His Northern Ireland exit comes soon after the retirements of Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas, both enforced through injury, but at a time when a new generation of players is giving Northern Ireland renewed hope of qualifying for a major tournament.

In his statement, Evans added: “The future of the team with Michael in charge is full of excitement and potential for many more successful days ahead for Northern Ireland and I will be cheering on like every single member of the green and white army.”

Jonny Evans signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester United last month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

O’Neill paid tribute to his outgoing captain, saying: “Managing Jonny has been an absolute privilege. He is one of our greatest players as his 107 international caps clearly shows.

“Jonny always showed great leadership but also great humility and always looked out for the rest of the squad. He always loved playing for his country and we will miss his quality and presence in the games ahead.

“He has achieved so much in the game and our fans, like I do, will have many fond memories of him wearing the green and white shirt.”